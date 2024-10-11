PCB reveals new selection committee with key appointments

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed the new selection committee on Friday, October 11.
Recently retired Test umpire Aleem Dar was among the prominent names, along with former cricketers Azhar Ali and Aqib Javed.
Hassan Cheema, a renowned sports broadcaster and former manager of a franchise in Pakistan Super League, has also been appointed to the panel.
The board announced this decision through a press release.
The statement added, “The Pakistan Cricket Board [PCB] has confirmed the recomposition of the men’s national selection committee. It now includes Aleem Dar, Aqib Javed, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali and Hasan Cheema as voting members.”
Dar is the first umpire in history to get such a position.
However, the Pakistan Cricket Board has not yet provided details about the specific roles and responsibilities of these individuals.
Dar was a prominent member of the ICC’s Elite and International Panels from 2003 and earned the David Shepherd Trophy for ICC Umpire of the Year three times during his career.