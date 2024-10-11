‘Terrifier 3:’ Streaming details of slasher film revealed

Christmas is arriving earlier this year with Terrifier 3, a Christmas slasher film, releasing today on Friday, October 11, 2024.
The film, which is the third installment of the Terrifier franchise, is set to begin with a flashback from the second sequel where an entire family got slaughtered by Art the Clown, except for a girl, Sienna, and her brother.
As the joyous season of Christmas approaches, the siblings try to move from the horrifying past experience. However, just when they think they are safe, Art returns to turn their Christmas into a horrific nightmare.
The movie is predicted to beat recently released Joker 2, which proved to be a flop at the box office.
‘Terrifier 3’ streaming details:
Terrifier 3 will be up to stream on ScreamBox, which is owned by Cineverse. The Los Angeles-based entertainment company has acquired the North American distribution rights to the film.
Although, the company has not announced the streaming date yet, it is speculated that if the previous pattern of Terrifier 2 theatrical-to-streaming window will be followed, then the third sequel will be up for streaming in November 2024.
Terrifier 3 features an ensemble cast that includes David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown, Lauren LaVera as Sienna Shaw, and Elliot Fullam as Jonathan Shaw.