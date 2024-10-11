Top 3 superfoods to speed up COVID, cold, or flu recovery

Health

  • by Web Desk
  • October 11, 2024
As winter is approaching soon and the seasons are about to change, respiratory viruses, from common cold and flu to COVID-19, are going to be on rise.

While maintaining proper hygiene, and staying vaccinated is a crucial step to protect oneself from these viruses, incorporating superfoods in the diet that can help fight these illnesses is also an important step to ensure good health.

According to Beth Czerwony, a registered dietitian with Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Human Nutrition, “Food really can be medicine when we’re looking at how to improve immunity or just release some of our symptoms,” reported Fortune.

Here’s the list of three superfoods you need to incorporate in the diet.

1- Spices:

Spices like ginger, black pepper, turmeric, and cinnamon can help relieve the symptoms of cold and flu by reducing congestion. These spices are rich in anti-inflammatory properties which help in clearing nasal passageways.

As per Johns Hopkins Medicine, ginger contains over 400 natural compounds help easing cold and flu.

2- Fermented food:

In the research, Are Fermented Foods Effective against Inflammatory Diseases? published online on January 30, 2023, the researcher found that fermented foods contains probiotics and gut-healthy bacteria that helps the body battle against inflammation.

Foods like kimchi, yogurt, and kefir, are found to be effective against various chronic diseases.

3- Cirtus fruits:

As per Mayo Clinic, citrus fruits are a powerhouse of vitamin C and contain anti-inflammatory properties that help eliminate free radicals from the body. Adding citrus fruits like orange, grapefruit, clementine, and lemon, into the diet help strengthen the immune system.

Some studies suggest that Vitamin C in citrus fruits helps shorten cold and flu duration.

FDA greenlights combined COVID-19 and Flu test for at-home use
World Mental Health Day: Tips to improve employees mental health
New study reveals link between multiple sclerosis and cancer risk
The science of being wrong yet insisting we’re right
New Zealand, Australia to take measures amid looming bird flu threat
How to transform stress into positive energy? Find out
Top 3 water-rich foods to fuel daily hydration goal
AstraZeneca seals $1.92 billion licensing deal with Hong Kong’s CSPC
Mpox outbreak: Congo initiates first vaccination campaign
Crucial things to know after breast cancer diagnosis
US allocates $72M to CSL, GSK, Sanofi for bird flu vaccine production
WHO approves first rapid diagnostic test for mpox