Prince George shares surprising career ambition beyond royal duties

Prince George has revealed the surprising career path he would pursue if he weren’t in line for the British throne.
As per the Norfolk landowner Princess Kate and Prince William's son showed his interest in working at a restaurant.
Desmond MacCarthy, who was the owner of Wiveton Hall Cafe, near Blakeney, disclosed George's reaction on seeing the wood-fired pizza oven, the 11-year-old exclaimed, "That's what I want to do when I grow up!"
Featured in the 2016 BBC Two documentary Normal For Norfolk, MacCarthy stated about George, "He was a sweet boy – they start to become less appealing as they grow up."
The prince visited the restaurant with his mother, Kate, and other members of the Royal family.
MacCarthy went on to say to tell The Mail, "They came here with their friends because Sandringham isn't that far away."
The landowner was referring to King Charles's rural retreat, where Prince William and Kate have a holiday home, Anmer Hall.
Regrettably, George will be unable to pursue his desire at Wiveton Hall Cafe as it is scheduled to shut down next month after 17 years.