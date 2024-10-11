Shakira enjoys single life in new’ Soltera’ music video 

Shakira has dropped the most highly anticipated music video for her latest single, Soltera, which was released on Wednesday, September 25.
The tropical track’s video, which was released on Friday, featured an impressive lineup of guest appearances including Latin pop singers Anitta, Danna Paola, Natty Natasha and Bizarrap and many others.
Soltera’s video kicked off with Shakira waking up in a messy hotel room, surrounded by friends.
As the song begins, the flashbacks appeared on our screens which revealed the previous day's events including a yacht party, strip poker, and taking shots at the nightclub.
“I have the right to misbehave / to have a good time,” she belts in track, adding, “I’m on my own and now I can do what I want to do / It’s good to be single.”
The new single, Soltera, marked her first release since Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, her first full-length LP in seven years, dropped on March 22.
Following the song's release, Shakira announced her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour, which is scheduled to start on November 2, in Palm Desert, California.