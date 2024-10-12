Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday

Salma Hayek ringed in stepson Augie’s 18th birthday with heartwarming photos and a sweet note.
The From Dusk Till Dawn actress took to her Instagram account on Friday to extend a heartfelt birthday wish for husband François-Henri Pinault's son Augie.
“Happy 18th bday Augie you’re officially a full grown-up man who just became legal at least in Mexico and France,” she wrote alongside a carousel of photos.
Hayek further added, “Your gentle heart is like healing caress in our lives because you bring warmth and light to everyone around you. Keep bringing the laughter and joy. We love you so much”
To note, Pinault shares Augustin and a daughter Mathilde with ex Linda Evangelista.
One of the photos of carousel showed Hayek sharing a sweet embrace with Augustin during a recent vacation, while another featured young Augie with Pinault at a yacht.
Hayek also shared an image of Linda, who can be seen hugging Augustin.
She also showcased the bond between Augie and her mom Diana Jiménez Medina, as the pair can be seen smiling and having a cherished time in one of the photos.
Salma Hayek shares daughter Valentina Paloma with François-Henri Pinault, whom she married in 2009.