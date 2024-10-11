World

EU leaders call for immediate ceasefire amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah started one year ago with no ceasefire achieved since then

  • by Web Desk
  • October 11, 2024
EU leaders call for immediate ceasefire amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict
EU leaders call for immediate ceasefire amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict

Leaders from nine European Union member states in the Mediterranean on Friday, October 11, called for an urgent ceasefire following the ongoing conflict.

In a statement from EU leaders, it said, “Amid the backdrop of the conflict in Gaza in the broader region, we express our deep concern at the escalation of a military confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah.”

It added, “We seek an immediate ceasefire throughout the Blue Line and the timely dispatch of humanitarian aid to Lebanon.”

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah started one year ago and until then no ceasefire agreement has reached a conclusion.

The ongoing conflict between both the countries have intensified with Israel carrying out strikes on Southern Lebanon, targeting areas such as Beirut and the Bekaa Valley.

Not only this, these strikes have killed many well-known Hezbollah leaders.

In return, Hezbollah has increased its rocket attacks deeper into Israel.

Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting

Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting
Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design

Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design
Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday

Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause

World News

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
MSF suspends support for malnourished children in Sudan’s Zamzam camp
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Obama makes special urge to black men for Harris amid US Election 2024
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Donald Trump shares the lead with Kamala Harris in competitive US swing states
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Mount Everest solves mystery of missing climber after 100 years
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Pope Francis and Zelensky hold talks at the Vatican amid conflict with Russia
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
‘Doraemon’ voice artist Nobuyo Oyama passes away at 90
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Noble Peace Prize 2024: Japanese atomic bomb survivors group wins award
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Colorado governor ‘relieved’ after safe rescue of tourist from 1000ft mine
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Obama makes first campaign appearance to support Harris ahead of elections
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Colorado tourist gold mine: 1 died, 11 rescued from 1,000 feet deep mine
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Hurricane Milton moves to Atlantic Ocean after causing destruction in Florida