EU leaders call for immediate ceasefire amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict

Leaders from nine European Union member states in the Mediterranean on Friday, October 11, called for an urgent ceasefire following the ongoing conflict.
In a statement from EU leaders, it said, “Amid the backdrop of the conflict in Gaza in the broader region, we express our deep concern at the escalation of a military confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah.”
It added, “We seek an immediate ceasefire throughout the Blue Line and the timely dispatch of humanitarian aid to Lebanon.”
The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah started one year ago and until then no ceasefire agreement has reached a conclusion.
The ongoing conflict between both the countries have intensified with Israel carrying out strikes on Southern Lebanon, targeting areas such as Beirut and the Bekaa Valley.
Not only this, these strikes have killed many well-known Hezbollah leaders.
In return, Hezbollah has increased its rocket attacks deeper into Israel.