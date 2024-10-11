Hurricane Milton moves to Atlantic Ocean after causing destruction in Florida

Hurricane Milton has moved into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, October 10, after causing widespread destruction in Florida.
This disaster claimed at least 10 lives and left millions of people without electricity.
Over 3.2 million homes and businesses in Florida were without power on Thursday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.us,
US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said during a White House briefing that there have been 10 confirmed deaths so far, indicating that they may be due to tornadoes as 27 tornadoes had struck Florida.
In St. Lucie County on Florida's east coast, a tornado killed five people.
The state continued to face the threat of river flooding after up to 18 inches of rain.
Earlier, the major storm Helene, which badly impacted southeastern US, resulted in at least 225 deaths with many people still missing.