Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin held meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, on Friday, October 11, 2024.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of an international forum, where the two leaders talked in the presence of their delegations.
Later in the meeting, the pair continued talks in a face-to-face format, Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.
“Our relationship with Iran is a priority for us, and it is developing very successfully,” Putin said.
He continued, “We are seeing growth in trade this year. Although it has not fully recovered from the decline observed last year, the overall trend is positive.”
“We are actively cooperating on the international arena, and often share close or even converging assessments of the ongoing developments. I am sure that we will discuss this today as well,” the President added.
Pezeshkian also expressed, "Considering The Will Of The Supreme Leader Of The Islamic Revolution, We Must Ensure That Our Relations Improve And Become Stronger Moving Forward."
Vladimir Putin, whose country is hosting a summit of the BRICS nations in Kazan on October 22-24, invited Pezeshkian to Russia on an official visit, and he has reportedly accepted the invitation.