Mount Everest solves mystery of missing climber after 100 years

National Geographic's team discovered the remains of a climber named Briton Andrew Irvine on Friday October 10, 2024, who disappeared 100 years ago while reaching the Mount Everest.
Briton Andrew Irvine disappeared along with his companion George Mallory as they both tried to reach the summit 8,848 meters above the sea level in 1924.
After decades of uncertainty, National Geographic team found some leftovers including still clothing and remains of a foot.
The team mentioned, "a red label that has A.C. IRVINE stitched into it," after going through deep examination.
Adding to the facts, Irvine’s great niece Julie told to National Geographic, "It tells the whole story about what probably happened."
As per the report, the family of dead mountaineer provided DNA to confirm the identity of remains.
It is pertinent to note that the departed soul was only 22 when he disappeared.
Magazine also revealed that Irvine and Mallory were the first one to reach the peak.
The member of expedition has seen both of the climbers last time on June 8, 1924, before beginning their final climb.