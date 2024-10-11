World

Obama makes first campaign appearance to support Harris ahead of elections

Former president urges men to set aside ‘excuses’ and support ‘woman as president’ over Trump

  • by Web Desk
  • October 11, 2024
The first African-American president in the US history, Barack Obama, made his first appearance at a campaign rally to support Democratic mate Kamal Harris just a few days before the November presidential elections.

According to The Guardian, Obama urged voters, specifically men, to support the US vice president in the presidential election next month while speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania and at an event for Black voters on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

The former president said, “Now, I also want to say that that seems to be more pronounced with the brothers. You’re coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses. I’ve got a problem with that.”

“Part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and reasons for that. When we get in trouble and the system isn’t working for us, they’re the ones out there marching and protesting,” he added.

Moreover, the 44th president of the US asserted that they need a president who actually cares about solving problems and making the lives of people better and that is what Harris will do.

Speaking at the University of Pittsburgh, he predicted that the election will be “tight” as lots of Americans are still struggling.

Obama, during his first campaign appearance, called Donald Trump a selfish politician who only cared about his ego, money, and status, not about the people.

To note, Obama and his wife Michelle Obama publicly endorsed Harris back in July 2024 on a phone call after US President Joe Biden withdrew from the race for the White House.  

