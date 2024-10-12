Sci-Tech

Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design

With this update, it introduces a bullet-shaped indicator that surrounds the tab icon

  • October 12, 2024
Google has recently updated the bottom bar of the Google app to Material 3.

It had adopted the design in 2023, but it reverted to the previous version.

First, a tab icon will be highlighted to let you know which tab you're on.

With this update, it introduces a bullet-shaped indicator that surrounds the tab icon.

However, the change isn’t widely available yet and Google has not revealed further details.

The Material 3 design isn’t the only new feature Google is testing.

Google is preparing to introduce a new feature to its users that adds check marks next to certain companies in search results, which will help people to find verified and trusted sources and avoid fake websites.

Sci-Tech News

Scientists link intensifying hurricanes to human-driven climate change
Northern lights illuminate Britain’s skies in stunning purple and green display
Elon Musk introduces new Tesla two doors, self-driving Robotaxi
Google Photos introduces new feature to identify real vs. AI-generated images
Nobel Prize Winners from Google ignite controversy on future of AI research
Hurricanes actually result in million more deaths than are officially reported
WhatsApp unveils 20 exciting chat themes for a unique messaging experience
Elon Musk's X returns to Brazil after paying $5 million fine
Google faces potential split as U.S. government mulls antitrust measures
WhatsApp boosts group chats with exciting new call link feature
Google enhances Docs experience with exciting new Document Tabs feature
Google faces major setback in US Court battle with rivals