Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design

Google has recently updated the bottom bar of the Google app to Material 3.
It had adopted the design in 2023, but it reverted to the previous version.
First, a tab icon will be highlighted to let you know which tab you're on.
With this update, it introduces a bullet-shaped indicator that surrounds the tab icon.
However, the change isn’t widely available yet and Google has not revealed further details.
The Material 3 design isn’t the only new feature Google is testing.
Google is preparing to introduce a new feature to its users that adds check marks next to certain companies in search results, which will help people to find verified and trusted sources and avoid fake websites.