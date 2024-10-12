Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey make bold move after Princess Kate’s emotional act

Meghan Markle has joined the team with Oprah Winfrey and Melinda French Gates to back the Digital Wellness Initiative.
The Duchess of Sussex's thoughtful move came shortly after Kate Middleton made a surprise visit to Southport, where three children were killed in a July 29 mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance class.
As per The Archewell Foundation, Meghan visited Girls Inc. in Santa Barbara, California to mark International Day of the Girl, celebrated on October 11 annually.
In addition to Meghan’s visit, The Archewell Foundation, Melinda French Gates’ company Pivotal Ventures and the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation are also the supporters of Girls Inc.
“This new educational initiative will equip girls with the essential tools to thrive in the digital age while fostering healthier, more balanced relationships with technology,” according to a statement from The Archewell Foundation.
The statement suggested that #HalfTheStory will tackle topics like body image, friendships, healthy digital habits and safety from sexual predators, and programming will emphasise online safety education, responsible social media engagement and mental health support, “equipping girls with the tools to navigate their environment confidently and resiliently.”
Notably, the Archewell Foundation has partnered with Girls Inc. since 2021, the same year Meghan and Harry welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet, 3.