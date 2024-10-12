Royal

Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey make bold move after Princess Kate’s emotional act

The Duchess of Sussex's thoughtful move came shortly after Kate Middleton made a surprise visit to Southport

  • by Web Desk
  • October 12, 2024
Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey make bold move after Princess Kate’s emotional act
Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey make bold move after Princess Kate’s emotional act

Meghan Markle has joined the team with Oprah Winfrey and Melinda French Gates to back the Digital Wellness Initiative.

The Duchess of Sussex's thoughtful move came shortly after Kate Middleton made a surprise visit to Southport, where three children were killed in a July 29 mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance class.

As per The Archewell Foundation, Meghan visited Girls Inc. in Santa Barbara, California to mark International Day of the Girl, celebrated on October 11 annually.

In addition to Meghan’s visit, The Archewell Foundation, Melinda French Gates’ company Pivotal Ventures and the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation are also the supporters of Girls Inc.

“This new educational initiative will equip girls with the essential tools to thrive in the digital age while fostering healthier, more balanced relationships with technology,” according to a statement from The Archewell Foundation.

The statement suggested that #HalfTheStory will tackle topics like body image, friendships, healthy digital habits and safety from sexual predators, and programming will emphasise online safety education, responsible social media engagement and mental health support, “equipping girls with the tools to navigate their environment confidently and resiliently.”

Notably, the Archewell Foundation has partnered with Girls Inc. since 2021, the same year Meghan and Harry welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet, 3.

Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting

Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting
Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design

Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design
Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday

Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause

Royal News

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Royal fans notice Kate Middleton's surprising change in first post-cancer appearance
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Prince George shares surprising career ambition beyond royal duties
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
King Charles puts himself at 'bigger risk' than cancer
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share powerful message after Kate Middleton's comeback
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Princess Eugenie shares son's adorable reaction to Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
King Charles makes delightful announcement after Kate, William public appearance
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Sarah Ferguson gets candid about being a granny: ‘Most extraordinary thing’
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Duchess Sophie caught in awkward situation during key engagement: Watch
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Sarah Ferguson shares rare insights about Princess Kate, King Charles cancer
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Prince Harry shares expert parenting advice on World Mental Health Day
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Kate Middleton’s Mental Health Day message resonates globally
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Kate Middleton sends ‘desperation signs’ with latest appearance