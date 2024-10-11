World

Colorado governor 'relieved' after safe rescue of tourist from 1000ft mine

Gold mine elevator in Colorado met an accident on Thursday, October 10, claiming 1 tourist's life

  October 11, 2024
Mollie Kathleen, a gold mine in Cripple Creek met an accident of elevator failure on Thursday, October 10, 2024, causing the death of 1 person, while 23 were rescued.

As per BBC, two groups of 12 people were touring the gold mine in Criple Creek, a private tourist attraction, when the failure of the lift occurred.

Rescue efforts saved 11 people from the first group, including 2 kids, however, 1 tourist lost his life.

Hours later of being collided, the remaining 12 tourists were safely evacuated from the gold mine.

According to Criple Creek's officials, the lift stirring toward the gold mine had a mechanical issue beneath the surface.

Teller County Sheriff, Jason Mikesell said, "We did have one fatality that occurred during this issue at 500 ft" more details were not mentioned. 

He cited that radio communication was used to contact from the trapped ones.

Various agencies covering search and rescue teams, provided heavy equipment’s for the incident, Jason added.

After tourists successful release, Governor Jared Polis expressed his relief saying, "I am relieved that 12 of the people trapped in the Mollie Kathleen Mine have been safely rescued."

According to the company’s official website, the lift descends 1,000 ft down the shaft into the South-West sides of Pikes Peak.

The tourist operation has been operated from 50 years.

It is to be noted that the season’s last tour of the gold mine is scheduled for this weekend.

