Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause

  • by Web Desk
  • October 12, 2024
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have donated $1 million to a hurricane relief fund, following Taylor Swift’s substantial $5 million contribution.

The organization shared statement to announce that It Ends With Us starlet and the Deadpool and Wolverine star showed the support to victim by giving the whooping amount in charity for them.

In a statement, they wrote, “We thank Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for donating $1 million to our disaster relief fund for Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Their longtime support of Feeding America in times of crisis has helped our network on the ground before, during and after disasters.”

Th organization revealed that the couple’s contribution will go toward “basic needs like water, ready to eat food and supplies to communities facing heartbreaking loss and a long recovery.”

This news came over the heels of the same charitable organiztion expressed the gratiitude to Swift, Lively’s BFF, for giving them $5 million.

“We are incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous $5 million donation to Hurricane Helene and Milton efforts. This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, [provide] essential food, clean water and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms,” read a statement Wednesday.

Two weeks after the state and its neighbouring areas were still dealing with the effects of Hurricane Helene as Hurricane Milton made landfall earlier this week.

