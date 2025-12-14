Drake receives major warning from 21 Savage over Kendrick Lamar feud

Drake has been warned by 21 Savage to not escalate rap feud with Kendrick Lamar.
The 33-year-old rapper, who previously collaborated with Drake on Her Loss, revealed that he advised the pop icon to not get involved in a rap battle.
During appearance on Perspektives With Bank podcast, 21 Savage confirmed he told Drake, “You finna go into a battle that you can’t win. There’s no way you can win. Not to do all that s***” and “leave that s*** alone. But goddamn, he felt like he was challenged lyrically, so he wanted to respond.”
He continued, “Even if you win, you still don’t win. The only difference is, when you’re at the top… where does winning put you? You can’t go Number One-Point-One. So how the f*** could you win, anyway?”
Despite widespread perception that Kendrick won the battle due to Not Like Us' hitmaker, 21 Savage disagrees that Drake "took a hit.”
He continued, “Nah. I feel like he took an internet hit. But then it be like: Damn, did you take an internet hit? Because streaming, you gotta go on the internet to stream.”
In October, Drake's lawsuit against his record label over the feud was dismissed.
The Canadian rapper had sued Universal Music Group (UMG) for defamation over releasing Kendrick’s diss track Not Like Us, but a federal judge in New York City ruled against him.