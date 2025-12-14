'Coronation Street' star Justin Moorhouse mourns tragic loss of his son

Coronation Street star Justin Moorhouse has announced the tragic loss of his son.
Taking to Instagram, the 55-year-old shared the news with an emotional tribute for his deceased son.
Describing him as the "kindest soul," Moorhouse wrote that the family was "beside themselves with grief" following the loss.
He posted a photo of his son, and stated, "It is with the heaviest of hearts I have to tell you our beautiful boy Barney has passed away. Me, his mum and step mum, his sister, cousins, aunts and uncles, grandparents, and his gorgeous friends are beside ourselves with grief.
Moorhouse continued, "I can't imagine how the next days and weeks will unfold, but I know we are able to cope – love always helps. I am him, and he is me. Sleep tight, Barney."
Friends and fellow comedians flooded the comment section with tributes and condolences.
Marcus Brigstocke commented, "We are sending you all the love in the world, my friend. I cannot begin to imagine how hard each minute feels right now."
Daniel Brocklebank wrote, “Justin I’m so sorry to read this. Sending you all love & strength.”
Though the cause of death remains undisclosed, in his announcement, Moorhouse stated, “He just went to sleep and didn't wake up.”
Justin Moorhouse is popular for his role as Young Kenny in Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights, appearing in Looking For Eric, and for playing Dean Upton on Coronation Street from 2014 to 2015.