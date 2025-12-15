Nick Jonas is swooning his fans as he announced an exciting project with his wife, Priyanka Chopra.
Over the weekend, the singer-turned-actor took to his Instagram account to share the new update with his fans, featuring his life partner.
In his viral post, Jonas shared that he will be launching a podcast series, Sunday Best conversation, alongside Chopra, which will be available for streaming on New Year’s Day.
Alongside their secret podcast series, the singer also announced that his new song, Gut Punch, will also launch on the same day.
According to media reports, the Sunday Best conversation series is slated to be released on platforms like Facebook and TikTok.
The mini series will mainly involve candid discussions promoting his new projects in support of the Baywatch starlet.
His new album, Sunday Best, is expected in early 2026, and he hosted promotional Sunday Best Brunch events in late 2025.
It is important to note that Nick Jonas' upcoming and fifth solo studio album, Sunday Best, is set to be released in February next year.