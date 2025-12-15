Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Nick Jonas announces exciting project with his 'everything' Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018

  • By Fatima Hassan
Nick Jonas announces exciting project with his everything Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas announces exciting project with his 'everything' Priyanka Chopra 

Nick Jonas is swooning his fans as he announced an exciting project with his wife, Priyanka Chopra.

Over the weekend, the singer-turned-actor took to his Instagram account to share the new update with his fans, featuring his life partner.

In his viral post, Jonas shared that he will be launching a podcast series, Sunday Best conversation, alongside Chopra, which will be available for streaming on New Year’s Day.

Alongside their secret podcast series, the singer also announced that his new song, Gut Punch, will also launch on the same day.

According to media reports, the Sunday Best conversation series is slated to be released on platforms like Facebook and TikTok.

The mini series will mainly involve candid discussions promoting his new projects in support of the Baywatch starlet.

His new album, Sunday Best, is expected in early 2026, and he hosted promotional Sunday Best Brunch events in late 2025.

It is important to note that Nick Jonas' upcoming and fifth solo studio album, Sunday Best, is set to be released in February next year. 

Zara McDermott shares snap with Louis Tomlinson after her ex confirms new romance

Zara McDermott shares snap with Louis Tomlinson after her ex confirms new romance
Zayn Malik hits major career milestone after alleged clash with ex-bandmate

Zayn Malik hits major career milestone after alleged clash with ex-bandmate

Tom Brady, Jelly Roll honour John Cena on his retirement from WWE

Tom Brady, Jelly Roll honour John Cena on his retirement from WWE
Kris Jenner marks her beloved grandsons' birthday with heartfelt tribute

Kris Jenner marks her beloved grandsons' birthday with heartfelt tribute
Kylie Jenner shares 'personal' update after Timothée Chalamet's confession

Kylie Jenner shares 'personal' update after Timothée Chalamet's confession
'Coronation Street' star Justin Moorhouse mourns tragic loss of his son

'Coronation Street' star Justin Moorhouse mourns tragic loss of his son
Ed Sheeran reveals personal inspiration behind new F1 song 'Drive'

Ed Sheeran reveals personal inspiration behind new F1 song 'Drive'
Taylor Swift’s net worth reaches $1.6bn as she breaks another world record

Taylor Swift’s net worth reaches $1.6bn as she breaks another world record
Drake receives major warning from 21 Savage over Kendrick Lamar feud

Drake receives major warning from 21 Savage over Kendrick Lamar feud
Kanye West's controversial doc 'In Whose Name?' finally gets streaming date

Kanye West's controversial doc 'In Whose Name?' finally gets streaming date
Dakota Johnson surprises fans with 'SNL' appearance alongside Lily Allen

Dakota Johnson surprises fans with 'SNL' appearance alongside Lily Allen
Cardi B sparks wild frenzy with ‘Salam Alaikum’ greeting on Saudi stage

Cardi B sparks wild frenzy with ‘Salam Alaikum’ greeting on Saudi stage

Latest News

Nick Jonas announces exciting project with his 'everything' Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas announces exciting project with his 'everything' Priyanka Chopra
Prince Albert of Monaco condemns 'antisemitic' terrorist attack in Australia

Prince Albert of Monaco condemns 'antisemitic' terrorist attack in Australia
Cristiano Ronaldo set for historic role at Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo set for historic role at Al-Nassr?