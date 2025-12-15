Rob Reiner and his wife found dead in gruesome condition at LA home

Entertainment
In a tragic new update, director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, have been found dead.

On Sunday, December 14, TMZ reported that two dead bodies have been discovered from the This is Spinal Tap director’s mansion in Brentwood, L.A., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

As per the officials, responded to a call at the house around 3:38 pm, and upon arriving at the scene, they found a 78-year-old man and 68-year-old woman dead inside.

While they did not publicly discuss the details of the investigation and confirmed the identities of the deceased persons, but it can be assumed that the bodies were of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer, as they match the age of the people pronounced dead.

The LAFD also shared that the dead bodies were discovered in a gruesome condition, having knife-like lacerations on them and the case is being investigated as homicide.

Who was Rob Reiner?

Born on March 6, 1947, Rob Reiner was an American film director, producer, screenwriter, actor, and liberal activist.

Rob Reiner films:

Rob Reiner’s filmography includes a diverse range of hit films, including This is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, The Story of Us, Being Charlie, and God & Country.

Rob Reiner TV shows:

Rob Reiner showcased his incredible acting skills in various TV shows, including Halls of Anger, Misery, Bye Bye Love, The Muse, and Family Squares.

