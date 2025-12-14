Entertainment
Kris Jenner marks her beloved grandsons' birthday with heartfelt tribute

Kris Jenner is celebrating her beloved grandsons’ birthday in style. 

The infamous momager turned to her Instagram account on Sunday, December 14, to release a touching statement with rare childhood snaps. 

Kris began her tribute with the heartfelt note that read, "Happy birthday to our birthday twins, my amazing grandsons, Mason and Reign! Mason, I can’t believe you are 16!"

"Watching you grow into such a kind, thoughtful, creative, and confident young man has been one of the greatest joys of my life, and I’m so proud of you," The Kardashians star stated in the caption.

She continued, "Reign, you bring so much joy, laughter, and light wherever you go. Your curiosity, energy, and spirit fill every room and remind us all to see the world with wonder. You both have your own unique magic, and you make our family so proud just by being who you are."

"I feel endlessly grateful and blessed to be your grandma, and I love you both more than words can say!! Love Lovey xoxo," the mom-of-six concluded her post.

It is important to note that Kourtney Kardashian shares her two sons, Mason Dash Disick and Reign Aston Disick, with her former long-term partner, Scott Disick. 

The former couple also co-parents a daughter, Penelope Scotland Disick.

After parting ways with Scott Disick in July 2015, Kourtney tied the knot with Travis Barker in 2022.

The two are also parents to a son, Rocky Thirteen Barker. 

