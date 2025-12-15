Entertainment
Kourtney Kardashian reunites with ex Scott Disick to celebrate kids birthday

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Scott Disick reunited to celebrate their sons, Mason Disick and Reign Disick, joint birthday.

On Sunday, December 14, their kids turned 11 and celebrated the joint birthday.

The Poosh founder took to Instagram Stories to pay tribute to her sons and also posted a throwback photo of Mason and Regin can be rephrased as.

Kourtney penned, "My birthday boys!! Two of the greatest loves of my life.”

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner also shared a heartwarming note for her grandsons on social media.

The momager wrote, “Happy birthday to our birthday twins, my amazing grandsons, Mason and Reign! Mason, I can’t believe you are 16!!! Watching you grow into such a kind, thoughtful, creative, and confident young man has been one of the greatest joys of my life and I’m so proud of you.”

Kris added, “Reign, you bring so much joy, laughter, and light wherever you go. Your curiosity, energy, and spirit fill every room and remind us all to see the world with wonder. You both have your own unique magic and you make our family so proud just by being who you are.”

Mason was born in 2009, becoming the first grandchild of the Kardashian family. 

To note, Kourtney also shares daughter Penelope Disick with ex Scott.

