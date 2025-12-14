Entertainment
Zayn Malik hits major career milestone after alleged clash with ex-bandmate

Zayn Malik has celebrated a major career milestone after his alleged clash with former boyband One Direction. 

On Sunday, December 14, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker took to his Instagram account to celebrate the seven years of his superhit studio album, Icarus Falls.

"Happy 7 years of Icarus Falls," Zayn stated in the caption.

Icarus Falls is the second studio album which Gigi Hadid’s ex-partner released on December 14, 2018, in collaboration with RCA Records.  

This milestone of his musical career came shortly after his former bandmate, Louis Tomlinson, shared an update after their controversial altercation with Zayn.

According to media reports, Zayn and Louis’ heated argument rumors escalated after Louis opened up about his future plans.

The duo's upcoming Netflix documentary has been put on hold due to the rising tensions between the two singers.

As per the latest report by Star, the Night Changes singers ignited the dispute during the shooting of their much-awaited Netflix documentary. 

Due to their altercation, which is yet to be confirmed by Zayn and Louis Tomlinson, the documentary is expected to face a delay in release. 

