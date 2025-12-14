Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
Royal

Prince Albert of Monaco condemns 'antisemitic' terrorist attack in Australia

The Monaco Royal Family shares deep sorrow with the victims of Australian attack

  • By Fatima Hassan
Prince Albert of Monaco condemns antisemitic terrorist attack in Australia
Prince Albert of Monaco condemns 'antisemitic' terrorist attack in Australia 

Prince Albert of Monaco has raised alarms after learning of the tragic incident in Australia. 

On Sunday, December 14, the official Instagram page of His Serene Highness released an official statement on behalf of the Sovereign Prince of Monaco after the deadliest attack at Bondi Beach in Australia.

"To Mr Anthony ALBANESE, Prime Minister of Australia, Mr Prime Minister, it is with a deep emotion that I learnt of the tragic antisemitic terrorist attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney during a Hanukkah celebration," Prince Albert’s office stated in the caption.

They continued, "Our thoughts are with the grieving families of the victims of this unspeakable act of violence. On behalf of the People of Monaco, my Family and I allow us to express our feelings of deep pain and sorrow."

"Please be assured, Mr Prime Minister, of our utmost solidarity and deepest condolences to all those affected," the message concluded.

In addition to the Monaco Royal Family, the British Royal Family, including Prince William, Kate Middleton, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, have also expressed their heartiest condolences to the Australian authorities.

The attack resulted in the killing of 11 people in a shooting incident.  

Andrew suffers another public demotion as last title is removed

Andrew suffers another public demotion as last title is removed
King Frederik, Queen Mary ‘saddened’ by terror attack at Bondi Beach

King Frederik, Queen Mary ‘saddened’ by terror attack at Bondi Beach
Prince William, Kate Middleton break silence after shocking attack in Bondi

Prince William, Kate Middleton break silence after shocking attack in Bondi
King Charles issues heartbreaking statement on ‘terrorist attack’ at Bondi

King Charles issues heartbreaking statement on ‘terrorist attack’ at Bondi
Royal Family celebrates festive day after Princess Ingrid’s new honor

Royal Family celebrates festive day after Princess Ingrid’s new honor
King Charles' message brings sharp response after his emotional cancer speech

King Charles' message brings sharp response after his emotional cancer speech
Andrew’s new move shows he’s unfazed despite latest Epstein photos scandal

Andrew’s new move shows he’s unfazed despite latest Epstein photos scandal
Meghan Markle clarifies plans to see Thomas Markle after surgery

Meghan Markle clarifies plans to see Thomas Markle after surgery
Royal Family drops King’s delightful video after major update

Royal Family drops King’s delightful video after major update
Andrew finally receives good news as Met Police share latest update

Andrew finally receives good news as Met Police share latest update
Prince Harry, Meghan planning ‘out of country’ holiday as UK return looms

Prince Harry, Meghan planning ‘out of country’ holiday as UK return looms
King Charles makes special move after sharing personal health message

King Charles makes special move after sharing personal health message

Latest News

Nick Jonas announces exciting project with his 'everything' Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas announces exciting project with his 'everything' Priyanka Chopra
Prince Albert of Monaco condemns 'antisemitic' terrorist attack in Australia

Prince Albert of Monaco condemns 'antisemitic' terrorist attack in Australia
Cristiano Ronaldo set for historic role at Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo set for historic role at Al-Nassr?