Prince Albert of Monaco has raised alarms after learning of the tragic incident in Australia.
On Sunday, December 14, the official Instagram page of His Serene Highness released an official statement on behalf of the Sovereign Prince of Monaco after the deadliest attack at Bondi Beach in Australia.
"To Mr Anthony ALBANESE, Prime Minister of Australia, Mr Prime Minister, it is with a deep emotion that I learnt of the tragic antisemitic terrorist attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney during a Hanukkah celebration," Prince Albert’s office stated in the caption.
They continued, "Our thoughts are with the grieving families of the victims of this unspeakable act of violence. On behalf of the People of Monaco, my Family and I allow us to express our feelings of deep pain and sorrow."
"Please be assured, Mr Prime Minister, of our utmost solidarity and deepest condolences to all those affected," the message concluded.
In addition to the Monaco Royal Family, the British Royal Family, including Prince William, Kate Middleton, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, have also expressed their heartiest condolences to the Australian authorities.
The attack resulted in the killing of 11 people in a shooting incident.