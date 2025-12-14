Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Kylie Jenner shares 'personal' update after Timothée Chalamet's confession

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner began dating in 2023

Kylie Jenner has shared a rare update on her personal life after her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet's, new confession.

In a recently released episode of The Kardashians, the Kylie Cosmetics founder opened up about the situation herself.

The mom-of-two said her words about being "protective" of her personal life have since gone viral.

"I have to live my life, I can’t live for whatever everyone else wants me to do. I just have to try to do what’s best for me every day," Jenner explained when asked about the attention around her.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder further stated, "I know that fame has absolutely shaped me from experiencing these things since I was 9, but I guess I also wouldn’t know who I would be today without growing up like this. I’m just navigating through life."

An American media personality's remarks came after Chalamet talked about his upcoming plans to celebrate Christmas with his girlfriend, Kylie.

The 29-year-old American-French actor made an appearance on the Heart podcast, where he discussed his secret holiday gift for his flame.

"She will see. She will see. It’ll be good. I was hoping to find some local goods [while in London]. What’s that chocolate store called?" Chalamet added while promoting his upcoming film, Marty Supreme.

For the unversed, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet began dating in 2023. 

