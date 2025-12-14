Tom Brady, Jelly Roll honour John Cena on his retirement from WWE

Tom Brady and Jelly Roll were among the renowned celebrities who honoured John Cena on his retirement from the WWE.
On December 13, the 48-year-old athlete retired from wrestling at Saturday Night's Main Event after his final fight with Gunther.
Following the final fight, Tom took to social media and wrote, “Congratulations on an incredible career. You’ve impacted the lives of so many people inside the ring and outside the ring. Good luck in your last match. I hope you fare better in yours than I did in mine.”
The American rapper, hailed John as “the legendary, never seen 17” in his tribute message.
Jelly penned, “John Cena, the legendary, never seen 17. Man, thank you for all these years. Thank you for the inspiration. Thank you for being the role model that we all needed. You deserve this, brother. Congratulations, happy retirement.”
During his stellar wrestling career, John Cena has won record-breaking 17th WWE World Championship at WrestleMania.
In July 2024, the professional wrestlet announced his plans to retire from WWE, telling fans that 2025 would be the final year of his in-ring career.