Entertainment
  • By Hafsa Noor
Entertainment

Tom Brady, Jelly Roll honour John Cena on his retirement from WWE

John Cena retires from professional wrestling at Saturday Night's Main Event after his final fight with Gunther

  • By Hafsa Noor
Tom Brady, Jelly Roll honour John Cena on his retirement from WWE
Tom Brady, Jelly Roll honour John Cena on his retirement from WWE

Tom Brady and Jelly Roll were among the renowned celebrities who honoured John Cena on his retirement from the WWE.

On December 13, the 48-year-old athlete retired from wrestling at Saturday Night's Main Event after his final fight with Gunther.

Following the final fight, Tom took to social media and wrote, “Congratulations on an incredible career. You’ve impacted the lives of so many people inside the ring and outside the ring. Good luck in your last match. I hope you fare better in yours than I did in mine.”

The American rapper, hailed John as “the legendary, never seen 17” in his tribute message.

Jelly penned, “John Cena, the legendary, never seen 17. Man, thank you for all these years. Thank you for the inspiration. Thank you for being the role model that we all needed. You deserve this, brother. Congratulations, happy retirement.”

During his stellar wrestling career, John Cena has won record-breaking 17th WWE World Championship at WrestleMania.

In July 2024, the professional wrestlet announced his plans to retire from WWE, telling fans that 2025 would be the final year of his in-ring career.

Nick Jonas announces exciting project with his 'everything' Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas announces exciting project with his 'everything' Priyanka Chopra
Zara McDermott shares snap with Louis Tomlinson after her ex confirms new romance

Zara McDermott shares snap with Louis Tomlinson after her ex confirms new romance
Zayn Malik hits major career milestone after alleged clash with ex-bandmate

Zayn Malik hits major career milestone after alleged clash with ex-bandmate

Kris Jenner marks her beloved grandsons' birthday with heartfelt tribute

Kris Jenner marks her beloved grandsons' birthday with heartfelt tribute
Kylie Jenner shares 'personal' update after Timothée Chalamet's confession

Kylie Jenner shares 'personal' update after Timothée Chalamet's confession
'Coronation Street' star Justin Moorhouse mourns tragic loss of his son

'Coronation Street' star Justin Moorhouse mourns tragic loss of his son
Ed Sheeran reveals personal inspiration behind new F1 song 'Drive'

Ed Sheeran reveals personal inspiration behind new F1 song 'Drive'
Taylor Swift’s net worth reaches $1.6bn as she breaks another world record

Taylor Swift’s net worth reaches $1.6bn as she breaks another world record
Drake receives major warning from 21 Savage over Kendrick Lamar feud

Drake receives major warning from 21 Savage over Kendrick Lamar feud
Kanye West's controversial doc 'In Whose Name?' finally gets streaming date

Kanye West's controversial doc 'In Whose Name?' finally gets streaming date
Dakota Johnson surprises fans with 'SNL' appearance alongside Lily Allen

Dakota Johnson surprises fans with 'SNL' appearance alongside Lily Allen
Cardi B sparks wild frenzy with ‘Salam Alaikum’ greeting on Saudi stage

Cardi B sparks wild frenzy with ‘Salam Alaikum’ greeting on Saudi stage

Latest News

Nick Jonas announces exciting project with his 'everything' Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas announces exciting project with his 'everything' Priyanka Chopra
Prince Albert of Monaco condemns 'antisemitic' terrorist attack in Australia

Prince Albert of Monaco condemns 'antisemitic' terrorist attack in Australia
Cristiano Ronaldo set for historic role at Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo set for historic role at Al-Nassr?