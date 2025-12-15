Entertainment
Louis Tomlinson was seen spending quality time with girlfriend Zara McDermott just a few hours after her ex-partner Sam Thompson went “Instagram official” with his new relationship.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star shared a snap on Sunday, December 14, describing it as “the best birthday ever” as she celebrates her 29th birthday with Tomlinson by her side.


The One Direction singer appeared happy, and relaxed as Zara posted an adorable photo of the pair while smiling.;

The duo enjoy time together during a birthday getaway, with Zara previously sharing glimpses of the festive trip and praising the weekend as “perfect.”

The post just came shortly after the Love Island star ex Sam Thompson confirmed his whirlwind romance with London DJ Talitha Balinska.

Sam shared an image of himself with his new girlfriend and recently revealed on the Staying Relevant podcast that he was officially “off the market.”

Louis and Zara were sparked relationship rumours in July after being spotted at Glastonbury Festival.

In August, the pair confirmed their relationship in August and have since been seen attending events and spending time together.

Zara and Sam broke up after a six-year relationship in December 2024, and both now appear to have moved on. 

