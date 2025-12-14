Entertainment
  By Syeda Fazeelat
Taylor Swift’s net worth reaches $1.6bn as she breaks another world record

The Love Story singer has officially clinched the title of world’s richest female musician, surpassing Rihanna with an estimated $1.6 billion fortune.

As per Forbes’ latest rankings, Taylor’s wealth outpaced the Diamonds artist’s roughly $1.4 billion net worth that is driven by her Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty businesses.

Unlike several peers whose earnings are driven by businesses, Taylor Swift’s net worth is centered on her music career, high-performing tours, and more.

Notably, The Cruel Summer artist’s The Eras Tour has significantly contributed to her financial boost by smashing all the previous records, as it marked one of the most successful concert tours in history.

Additional income streams include her music catalog with amazing valuations of hundreds of millions—and royalties from streaming, licensing, and album sales.

The Fortnight star also receives benefits from strategic business moves, such as re-recording her earlier albums to reclaim ownership of her masters that boosted both royalties and catalog value.

Her real estate portfolio, starring several strategic business moves, such as re-recording her earlier albums to reclaim ownership of her masters, featuring several high-value properties across the country, adds tens of millions to her overall net worth.

The landmark accomplishment further cements Swift’s status as one of the most commercially successful influential figures in music.

