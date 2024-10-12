Selena Gomez produces new documentary amid 'Emilia Pérez' release

Selena Gomez has posted an official trailer of her new documentary Louder: The Sound track Of Change.
The Only Murders in the Building starlet produced the upcoming documentary with Stacey Abrams.
On Friday, she posted the official trailer on her Instagram and penned, “A celebration of fearless women and their music that moved us. Proud to have produced.”
The Rare Beauty founder added, “#LouderTheSoundtrackOfChange with @staceyabrams. Premieres October 17 on @StreamOnMax #LouderTheSoundtrackofChange #StreamOnMax.”
Louder: The Sound track Of Change featured the following participants in the trailer: Selena, Stacey, Chaka Khan, Melissa Etheridge, Linda Ronstadt, H.E.R., Mickey Guyton, Rhiannon Giddens, Kathleen Hanna, Martha Gonzalez, Puja Patel, Suzy Exposito, Clover Hope, and J Wortham.
The official synopsis read, “The film is an emotional and inspiring journey filled with stunning archival footage, revealing interviews, and personal accounts from a powerful group of fearless female artists – from present-day Rhiannon Giddens summoning deep-rooted emotions on a banjo.”
It is pertinent to note that the new documentary will be released on October 17, 2024.
Moreover, Selena’s Spanish musical film, Emilia Pérez, will be released next month on November 13, 2024.