Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce join Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds for double date

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted in N.Y.C with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for date night

  October 12, 2024


Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went on a PDA-filled date night with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

The couples were spotted in New York for their double dates on Friday, October 11, 2024.

In a viral clip, Taylor and Travis can be seen walking hand-in-hand on the streets of Soho. They joined their favourite couple at The Corner Store, an iconic American restaurant.

The Tortured Poets Department crooner donned a gorgeous Gucci corset paired with a black leather skirt, topped off with a chic overcoat for the date night. She finished the look with an expensive Dior bag and her signature red lipstick.

On the other hand, the NFL star rocked a Jacquemus bowling shirt, black slacks, and crisp white sneakers.

Meanwhile, Blake wore a form-fitting dress, while Ryan went for a casual black button-down shirt and blue jeans.

Their double date outing comes after Taylor and her BFF Blake and Ryan gave a generous donation to hurricane relief fund.

The relief organisation appreciated the It Ends With Us starlet and the Deadpool and Wolverine star, “We thank Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for donating $1 million to our disaster relief fund for Hurricanes Helene and Milton.”

Taylor is set to perform an Eras Tour concert at Miami Garden on October 18.

