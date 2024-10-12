Entertainment

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham support son Brooklyn’s new venture

  • by Web Desk
  • October 12, 2024
Victoria Beckham showed up to support her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham’s new venture, Cloud 23, along with David Beckham and the rest of the family.

On Friday night, Brooklyn made headlines after the star-studded launch party for his hot sauce brand.

In the viral pictures, he can be seen getting affectionate with wife Nicola Peltz.

The entire Beckham family showed up to support Brooklyn including his grandmother, brother Cruz, sister Harper, wife Nicola, brother-in-law Will Peltz, and his parents, Victoria and David.


Victoria shared some exclusive pictures from the glamorous event on her Instagram and wrote, “@brooklynpeltzbeckham, your dream has become a reality and we could not have been prouder of you last night. (fire emoji) We all love you so much!! Kisses.”

It is pertinent to note that Romeo Beckham could not attend the launch party.

While describing his brand to Hello Magazine, Brooklyn said: "When we set out to create Cloud 23, I wanted to share my passion for blending culinary exploration with the simple joy of creating something delicious in the kitchen.”

His new hot sauce brand will be available at Whole Foods, featuring two flavours: Hot Habanero and Sweet Jalapeño.

