Priyanka Chopra calls herself 'pretty high-maintenance' girlfriend

  • October 12, 2024
Priyanka Chopra revealed she is a good girlfriend when it comes to relationships and commitment. 

In a throwback interview with Cosmopolitan India PeeCee revealed her idea of being the perfect girlfriend, “I totally commit, and completely give myself to a relationship. Be warned, though- I don't like being taken for granted, so I can be pretty high-maintenance sometimes!”

Delving deep into the Baywatch actor's personal life, she is happily married to an American country singer Nick Jonas.

In September 2024, the global superstar proved she is not only a good girlfriend but an ideal wife material as she posted a romantic birthday wish for her husband, “Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad. You make all our dreams come true .. everyday.. we love you @nickjonas.”

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is busy shooting for her American Spy series titled Citadel Season 2, where she will reprise the role of Nadia.

Prior to Citadel, the mom of Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was spotted on the sets of her shoot The Bluff in Australia with her little munchkin daughter. 

