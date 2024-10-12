Hania Amir hints at new project amid ‘KMKT’ success

Hania Amir posted delightful new pictures seemingly teasing her upcoming project.
Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the Parwaaz Hai Junoon star showcased her new long hair look, sparking rumors of an upcoming drama.
The Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha star captioned her post, "tere liye?", hinting at the potential title of her new drama.
The photo showcased the Ishqiya actress wearing a grey and black shirt, looking into the camera with pretty smile.
Hania opted for minimal makeup, pink lip color and a highlighted blush which enhanced her beauty.
Soon after Hania shared her adorable clicks, renowned TikToker Romaisa Khan rushed to the comment section to praised the actress in a sweet way,noting, "What a QT."
Similarly, one of the fan page commented,"Omg youu look so Pretty."
"Wowww my princess," another user adored Hania.
Admiring Hania’s dimple, a fan effused, "Beatiful naah she's more beautiful then actual beatiful."
On the work front, Hania is currently starring in drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum alongside Fahad Mustafa.
Meanwhile, Hania Amir also created waves with her surprising on-stage encounter with Bollywood singer Diljit Dosanjh, during his concert in London.