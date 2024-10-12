Nicki Minaj feels 'honoured’ to join Vogue Forces of Fashion in N.Y

Nicki Minaj has penned a message of gratitude to Vogue for giving her an amazing opportunity to speak at 2024 Forces of Fashion.
The American rapper has previously graced the cover of a fashion outlet in 2023, and now she will be speaking at its major event in New York next week.
Nicki took to her Instagram Stories on Friday night to express her excitement.
She wrote, “Barbz, I’m so honoured to share this with you guys! Thank you Vogue! Thank you the QUEEN– Anna! Love you Sergio and Joe.”
Recently, Nicki’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour has achieved the remarkable title of becoming the highest grossing rap tour for a woman.
The major milestone came a day after Vogue announced Nicki as a key speaker at Forces of Fashion event.
In the official announcement, the media outlet wrote, “@NickiMinaj will be in the building for a day filled with interactive panels and networking discussions along with A-list speakers, immersive fashion experiences and more. Tap the link in our bio to secure your spot.”
Her mega successful Pink Friday 2 tour concluded on October 11, 2024, in Elmont, New York.