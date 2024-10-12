Trending

'Jigra' collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt-Vedang Raina's film grosses 4.55 crores at box office

'Jigra' marks Vedang Raina's big Bollywood debut alongside the superstar Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s starrer Jigra had a decent opening at the range of RS 4 Crore Nett in India. 

The film, which marked Vedang Raina’s big Bollywood debut alongside the superstar, received mixed reviews on Friday.

Considering Jigra’s clash with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video at the box office the Dussehra holiday weekend might be of some help. 

The Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial raked slightly higher than Jigra, collecting a total of Rs. 5 crore.

Despite the Gangubai Kathiawadi star’s towering screen presence, the movie has not attracted enough audience to the theatres.

As per reports, both the films have got a three-week-long window to perform at the box office until the two big Diwali releases-Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3- hit the screens and create quite a rampage.

Jigra that released on October 11, 2024 stars Alia and Vedang as brother and sister, exuding pure sibling goals.

On the other hand, Triptii, who gained all the stardom from Ranbir Kapoor’s starrer Animal, was recently seen jumping on the Calm Down rap bandwagon alongside her Vicky Vidya co-star, rocking a modern floral sari. 

