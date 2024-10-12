Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo enjoys cute encounter with viral baby penguin Pesto: Watch

Olivia Rodrigo met a baby penguin who went viral for his furry and hefty body on Friday October 11, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 12, 2024


Olivia Rodrigo met a baby penguin named Pesto during her Guts World Tour in Australia.

The Traitor singer made an epic TikTok with the adorable penguin on Friday, October 11, 2024, featuring a funny banter between her and Pesto.

In the hilarious video, Olivia could be seen asking the fluffy creature, "I am Pem, who are you?," then a voice on behalf of Pesto replies, "I am owner of this house." 

The furry animal won Olivia's heart as she kept enjoying his existence and kept looking at him in awe.

In the comment section, the Sea Life Melbourne thanked the Get Him Back crooner, noting, “Thanks for the visit Olivia!”

They also extending good wishes for the singer, noting, “Pesto loved meeting another super fan Good luck with the rest of your Melbourne shows!”

Prior to this, Olivia shared two more pictures with Pesto on Instagram, wearing cool winter fits inside the Aquarium.

According to Sea Life Melbourne’s website, Pesto is only 10-month-old and his weight is 46 pounds, 

It is pertinent to mention that Olivia has commenced a four-night stand at Melbourne’s Red Laver Arena on October 9, 2024.

Likewise, from October 17, another four-night concert will begin in Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney continuing her Guts World Tour. 

