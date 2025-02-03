Entertainment

Beyoncé receives 2025 Grammys Best Country Album Award from Taylor Swift

The 'CUFF IT' singer won the award which was presented by the 'Lover' crooner

Beyoncé made history at the 2025 Grammys, taking home the award for Best Country Album and the award was presented by none other than Taylor Swift.

On Sunday, February 2, the CUFF IT singer won the award for her Cowboy Carter album which was presented by the Lover crooner.

In her victory speech, Beyoncé expressed, "Wow, I want to thank God that I'm able to still do what I love after so many years.”

She added, "Oh, my God, I'd like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted this, this album we worked so hard on it."

"I think sometimes genre is a Cold War to keep us in a place as artists. And I just want to encourage people to do this," the Cowboy Carter singer said, adding, "Stay persistent."

She mentioned, "Wow, I like to thank my beautiful family, all of the artists that were collaborators. Thank you. This wouldn't have been this album without you. Like to thank God again and my fans. And I still am in shock, thank you so much for this honor."

To note, the Halo singer recent triumph made her the first Black woman to win the honor.

Beyoncé singer was nominated in another 10 categories, and won best country duo/group performance for her collaboration with Miley Cyrus, II Most Wanted.

