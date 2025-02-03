Kanye West, naked Bianca Censori 'escorted out' of Grammys after arriving uninvited

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are known for the bold fashion statements but their 2025’s Grammy look crossed all the limits!
The couple, who turned up uninvited, were reportedly escorted out of the event “by police” after Censori turned naked at the red carpet.
West, who was nominated for two awards, arrived at the on Sunday evening at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in an all-black ensemble, consisting of a T-shirt, jeans, sneakers and dark sunglasses.
Meanwhile, Censori opted for a matching furry coat, before theatrically dropping the garment and flashing her bare skin to the photographers.
The model bared it all in a completely see-through nude mesh dress, worn without underwear, leaving nothing to the imagination.
In the videos making rounds on social media, West could be seen leering at Censori's nude body during the incident of indecent exposure.
As per Daily Mail, the infamous couple were quickly asked to leave the event and escorted out by cops as they showed up uninvited at the event.
According to a PageSix insider, Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s bold move “was an attempt to replicate the album cover of Vultures.”