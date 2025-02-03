Entertainment

Taylor Swift gives special nod to Travis Kelce at Grammys 2025?

Travis Kelce did not mark his attendance at the 2025 Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift seemingly paid a touching tribute to her beau Travis Kelce at the 2025 Grammy Award Show.

The Tortured Poet Department singer garnered widespread attention as she stepped out in a sexy, sparkly red one-shoulder mini-dress at the 67th annual Grammy Awards.

She accessorized her look with a thigh-high chain dangling a ‘T’ charm which grabbed a lot more attention at the event.

Soon after, the Lover crooner, who is dating the NFL player since September 2023, made an appearance at the star studded event the fans flocked to the social media to share their speculation over Swift's subtle nod to her beau.

One fan wrote, “The T on her thigh is absolutely GAGGING me and her wearing red for The Chiefs???”

Another noted, “I think the T on her thigh stands for Travis and the chief's red is a strong statement of support for him. He’s not here from what we can see but he’s probably close by.”

To note, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce could not mark the attendance at the 2025 Grammy Awards due to his commitment to preparing for Super Bowl LIX. 

