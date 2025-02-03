Kendrick Lamar dominates Grammys with 5 wins including Song, Record of the Year

Entertainment

  • February 03, 2025
Kendrick Lamar is dominating the 2025 Grammys!

The rapper took home a total of five Grammys for his beloved rap anthem, Not Like Us, including two of the night's top honors - song and record of the year.

Meanwhile, the other categories included, best rap performance, best rap song and best music video.

During his record of the year acceptance speech, the 2025 Super Bowl performer dedicated his Grammy win to Los Angeles, emphasizing his personal connection to the city.

"This is my neck of the woods that's held me down since I was a young pup. Since I was in the studio scrapping to write the best raps and all that — the records like these. I can't give enough thanks to these places that I rolled around since high school," he said at Crypto.com Arena.

The rapper continued, "Most importantly to the people and the families out in the Palisades and Altadena. This is a true testament that we're going to continue to restore this city. We gonna keep rocking," the rapper continued.

Lamar faced serious competition in all the categories, facing off music giants like, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Sabrina Carpenter, Shaboozey, Taylor Swift and Post Malone.

To note, Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us,  released on May 4, 2024, served as a diss track aimed at fellow rapper Drake.

