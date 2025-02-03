Miley Cyrus wins first country Grammy before Billy Ray Cyrus amid family feud

Miley Cyrus made a triumphant appearance at the 2025 Grammys alongside her mom, Tish Cyrus, amid ongoing family drama with Billy Ray Cyrus.
The Flower singer stepped out at the Grammy Awards for the first time since her brother Trace stated the concern over his father Billy Ray Cyrus.
Along with her beau Maxx Morando and mom Tish Cyrus, Miley made an appearance at the Grammy Award show.
Shortly after arriving at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the awards show, Miley discovered that she and Beyoncé had won a Grammy for their Cowboy Carter duet, II Most Wanted.
The CUFF IT singer and the Wrecking Ball singer won in the category of country duo/group performance.
Miley received the Grammy in the country category before her dad did.
Notably, Miley and mom Tish's appearance came after Trace penned an emotional letter to his dad on Instagram on January 22.
In a letter he wrote, "You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it," adding, "As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon."
"I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help," he continued.
Trace added, "You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you."
To note, Trace’s letter came after fans expressed concern over his performance at The Liberty Ball during President Donald Trump's inaugural celebrations.