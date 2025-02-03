Entertainment

Lady Gaga drops new single 'Abracadadbra' during 2025 Grammys broadcast

Lady Gaga premieres new single with an accompanying music video during commercial break on Sunday

Lady Gaga sent fans intro frenzy with the release of her new single Abracadadbra during the 2025 Grammy Awards broadcast.

The highly anticipated song debuted alongside an accompanying music video during a commercial break on Sunday, February 2.

In the black, white, and red-themed music video, Gaga could be seen surrounded by 40 backup dancers, who broke into energetic dance numbers that represent a battle between Gaga's light and dark side.

Minutes after the commercial aired, Gaga took to her Instagram account to announce that the dance track and music video are available to stream now.


Abracadabra is set to appear on Gaga's upcoming seventh album, Mayhem, which is scheduled for release on March 7. 

The album, which will boast of 14 tracks, will also feature her recent singles Disease and Die with a Smile.

Moreover, Gaga’s Die with a Smile won the best pop duo/group performance at the 2025 Grammys.

"The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved," said the Grammy and Oscar winner in a press release.

Following this year's Grammy Awards, Lady Gaga will be honored with the innovator award at the 12th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 17.

