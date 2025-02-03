Entertainment

Lady Gaga pays tribute to Bruno Mars after impressive Grammy victory

Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga released their superhit track 'Die with a Smile' in 2024

Lady Gaga made heartfelt comments for fellow artist Bruno Mars during their winning speech at the 2025 Grammy Awards ceremony.

The best pop duo won the prestigious accolade for their remarkable performance in the superhit track Die with a Smile at the star-studded event, took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2, 2025. 

During their winning speech, Gaga gushed about Mars and called him an "incredible human being" and a talented musician.

The 38-year-old American songstress stated, "Bruno, you are an incredible human being. You're a musician for the ages. I don't know music without Bruno."

The Talking to the Moon hitmaker also appreciated Gaga for making him a small part of her giant musical legacy, saying, "I'm so honoured to be a part of this song with you."

"I'm so honoured to have a small part in your giant musical legacy, and I really, truly believe that God gave us the song to sing together," Bruno added.

The singer-turned-actress later thanked her fiancé, Michael Polansky, for his incredible support.

As reported by People magazine, the winning duo has also performed a rendition of the classic song The Mamas and The Papas to honour the affected victims of the Los Angeles wildfires. 

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars won the best pop duo/group performance category from Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift, Beyonce featuring Post Malone, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Brandy, and Monica. 

The song Die with a Smile is the first duet performance by Gaga and Mars, which was released in 2024. 

