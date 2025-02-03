Grammy awards 2025 winners list: Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga dominate with major wins

Entertainment

The 2025 Grammy Awards, one of Hollywood's most prestigious musical awards ceremonies, took place on Sunday, February 2, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

As reported by The Guardian magazine, the highly anticipated event was hosted by renowned American comedian Trevor Noah.

The star-studded event saw a multitude of talented musicians, including Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, Lady Gaga and others taking home the Grammy trophies.

Complete list of the winners: 

Album of the Year


Cowboy Carter — Beyoncé WINNER

New Blue Sun — André 3000

Short n’ Sweet — Sabrina Carpenter

Brat — Charli XCX

Djesse Vol. 4 — Jacob Collier

Hit Me Hard and Soft — Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan, the Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess — Chappell Roan

The Tortured Poet’s Department — Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

Not Like Us — Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar) | WINNER

A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry and Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)

Birds of a Feather — Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Die With a Smile — Dernst D’Mile Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars)

Fortnight — Jack Antonoff, Austin Post and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone)

Good Luck, Babe! — Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro and Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)

Please Please Please — Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff and Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

Texas Hold ’Em — Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro and Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Record of the Year

Not Like Us — Kendrick Lamar | WINNER

Now and Then — The Beatles

Texas Hold ’EmEXAS HOLD ‘EM — Beyoncé

Espresso — Sabrina Carpenter

360 — Charli XCX

Birds of a Feather — Billie Eilish

Good Luck, Babe! — Chappell Roan

Fortnight — Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Die With A Smile — Lady Gaga &and Bruno Mars | WINNER

us. — Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift

Levii’s Jeans — Beyoncé featuring Post Malone

Guess — Charli XCX and & Billie Eilish

The Boy Is Mine — Ariana Grande, Brandy & and Monica

Best Latin Pop Album

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran — Shakira | WINNER

Funk Generation — Anitta

El Viaje — Luis Fonsi

GARCÍA — Kany García

Orquîdeas — Kali Uchis

Best New Artist

Chappell Roan | WINNER

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best Country Album

Cowboy Carter — Beyoncé | WINNER

F-1 Trillion — Post Malone

Deeper Well — Kacey Musgraves

Higher — Chris Stapleton

Whirlwind — Lainey Wilson

Best Pop Vocal Album

Short n’ Sweet — Sabrina Carpenter | WINNER

Hit Me Hard And Soft — Billie Eilish

Eternal Sunshine — Ariana Grande

Chappell Roan, the Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess — Chappell Roan

The Tortured Poets Department — Taylor Swift

Best Rap Album

Alligator Bites Never Heal— Doechii | WINNER

Might Delete Later — J. Cole

The Auditorium, Vol. 1 — Common and Pete Rock

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) — Eminem

We Don’t Trust You — Future and Metro Boomin

Best Classical Compendium

Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer | WINNER

Akiho: BeLonging — Andy Akiho and Imani Winds; Andy Akiho, Sean Dixon and Mark Dover, producers

American Counterpoints — Curtis Stewart; James Blachly, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer

Foss: Symphony No. 1; Renaissance Concerto; Three American Pieces Ode — JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Bernd Gottinger, producer

Mythologies II — Sangeeta Kaur, Omar Najmi, Hilá Plitmann, Robert Thies and Danaë Xanthe Vlasse; Michael Shapiro, conductor; Jeff Atmajian, Emilio D. Miler, Hai Nguyen, Robert Thies, Danaë Xanthe Vlasse and Kitt Wakeley, producers

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Alma — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johanye Kendrick and Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje featuring Regina Carter) | WINNER

Always Come Back — Matt Jones, arranger (John Legend)

b i g f e e l i n g s — Willow, arranger (Willow)

Last Surprise — (From “Persona 5”) Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman, arrangers (The Bit Big Band featuring Jonah Nilsson and Button Masher)

The Sound of Silence — Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry featuring Sleeping at Last)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Bridge Over Troubled Water — Jacob Collier, Tori Kelly and John Legend, arrangers (Jacob Collier featuring John Legend and Tori Kelly) | WINNER

Baby Elephant Walk — Encore — Michael League, arranger (Snarky Puppy)

Rhapsody in Blue (Grass) — Béla Fleck and Ferde Grofé, arrangers (Béla Fleck featuring Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz and Bryan Sutton)

Rose Without the Thorns — Erin Bentlage, Alexander Lloyd Blake, Scott Hoying, A.J. Sealy and Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Scott Hoying featuring säje and Tonality)

Silent Night — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick and Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje)

Best Musical Theater Album

Hell’s Kitchen — Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis and Meleah Joi Moon, principal vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys and Tom Kitt, producers (Alicia Keys, composer and lyricist) (original Broadway cast) | WINNER

Merrily We Roll Along — Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Joel Fram, Maria Friedman and David Lai, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer and lyricist) (new Broadway cast)

The Notebook — John Clancy, Carmel Dean, Kurt Deutsch, Derik Lee, Kevin McCollum and Ingrid Michaelson, producers; Ingrid Michaelson, composer and lyricist (original Broadway cast)

The Outsiders — Joshua Boone, Brent Comer, Brody Grant and Sky Lakota-Lynch, principal vocalists; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay, Matt Hinkley, Justin Levine and Lawrence Manchester, producers; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay and Justin Levine, composers/lyricists (original Broadway cast)

Suffs — Andrea Grody, Dean Sharenow and Shaina Taub, producers; Shaina Taub, composer and lyricist (original Broadway cast)

The Wiz — Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Nichelle Lewis and Avery Wilson, principal vocalists; Joseph Joubert, Allen René Louis and Lawrence Manchester, producers (Charlie Smalls, composer and lyricist) (2024 Broadway cast recording)

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

The Heart, the Mind, the Soul — Tank and the Bangas | WINNER

Civil Writes: The South Got Something to Say — Queen Sheba

cOncrete & wHiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series — Omari Hardwick

Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema: Episode 1 in the Beginning Was the Word — Malik Yusef

The Seven Number Ones — Mad Skillz

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Beyond the Years — Unpublished Songs of Florence Price — Karen Slack, soloist; Michelle Cann, pianist | WINNER

A Change Is Gonna Come — Nicholas Phan, soloist; Palaver Strings, ensembles

Newman: Bespoke Songs — Fotina Naumenko, soloist; Marika Bournaki, pianist (Nadège Foofat; Julietta Curenton, Colin Davin, Mark Edwards, Nadia Pessoa, Timothy Roberts, Ryan Romine, Akemi Takayama, Karlyn Viña and Garrick Zoeter)

Show Me the Way — Will Liverman, soloist; Jonathan King, pianist

Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder — Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo d’Oro)

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Bach: Goldberg Variations — Víkingur Ólafsson | WINNER

Akiho: Longing — Andy Akiho

Eastman: The Holy Presence of Joan D’Arc — Seth Parker Woods; Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)

Entourer — Mak Grgić (Ensemble Dissonance)

Perry: Concerto for Violin & Orchestra— Curtis Stewart; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Orchestra)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Rectangles and Circumstance — Caroline Shaw and Sō Percussion | WINNER

Adams, J.L.: Waves & Particles — Jack Quartet

Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 4 and Op. 97, ‘Archduke’— Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos and Emanuel Ax

Cerrone: Beaufort Scales — Beth Willer, Christopher Cerrone and Lorelei Ensemble

Home — Miró Quartet

Best Choral Performance

Ochre — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing) | WINNER

Clear Voices in the Dark— Matthew Guard, conductor (Carrie Cheron, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski and Clare McNamara; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

A Dream So Bright — Choral Music of Jake Runestad — Eric Holtan, conductor (Jeffrey Biegel; True Concord Orchestra; True Concord Voices)

Handel: Israel In Egypt — Jeannette Sorrell, conductor (Margaret Carpenter Haigh, Daniel Moody, Molly Netter, Jacob Perry and Edward Vogel; Apollo’s Fire; Apollo’s Singers)

Sheehan: Akathist — Elaine Kelly, conductor; Melissa Attebury, Stephen Sands and Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Elizabeth Bates, Paul D’Arcy, Tynan Davis, Aine Hakamatsuka, Steven Hrycelak, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Edmund Milly, Fotina Naumenko, Neil Netherly, Timothy Parsons, Stephen Sands, Miriam Sheehan and Pamela Terry; Novus NY; Artefact Ensemble, The Choir of Trinity Wall Street, Downtown Voices and Trinity Youth Chorus)

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina — Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic and Los Angeles Master Chorale) | WINNER

Saariaho: Adriana Mater — Kaija Saariaho, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Fleur Barron, Nicholas Phan, Christopher Purves, Axelle Fanyo, San Francisco Symphony Chorus and Orchestra)

Casarrubios: Seven for Solo Cello — Andrea Casarrubios, composer (Andrea Casarrubios)

Coleman: Revelry — Valerie Coleman, composer (Decoda)

Lang: Composition as Explanation — David Lang, composer (Eighth Blackbird)

Best Orchestral Performance

Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic) | WINNER

Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries and Lola Montez Does the Spider Dance — Marin Alsop, conductor (ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra)

Kodály: Háry János Suite; Summer Evening and Symphony in C Major — JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)

Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava and Lemminkäinen — Susanna Mälkki, conductor (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)

Stravinsky: The Firebird — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Best Instrumental Composition

Strands — Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf and Christian Euman) | WINNER

At Last — Shelton G. Berg, composer (Shelly Berg)

Communion — Christopher Zuar, composer (Christopher Zuar Orchestra)

I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time — André 3000, Surya Botofasina, Nate Mercereau and Carlos Niño, composers (André 3000)

Remembrance — Chick Corea, composer (Chick Corea and Béla Fleck)

Best Immersive Audio Album

i/o (In-Side Mix) — Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Brian Eno, Peter Gabriel and Richard Russell, immersive producers (Peter Gabriel) | WINNER

Avalon — Bob Clearmountain, immersive mix engineer; Rhett Davies and Bryan Ferry, immersive producers (Roxy Music)

Genius Loves Company — Michael Romanowski, Eric Schilling and Herbert Waltl, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; John Burk, immersive producer (Ray Charles With various artists)

Henning Sommerro: Borders — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)

Pax — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Ensemble 96 and Current Saxophone Quartet)

Producer of the Year, Classical

Elaine Martone | WINNER

Erica Brenner

Christoph Franke

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Dirk Sobotka

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit — Mark Donahue and John Newton, engineers; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra) | WINNER

Adams: Girls of the Golden West — Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (John Adams, Daniela Mack, Ryan McKinny, Paul Appleby, Hye Jung Lee, Elliot Madore, Julia Bullock, Davóne Tines, Los Angeles Philharmonic and Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Andres: The Blind Banister — Silas Brown, Doron Schachter and Michael Schwartz, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Andrew Cyr, Inbal Segev and Metropolis Ensemble)

Clear Voices in the Dark Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (Matthew Guard and Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

Ortiz: Revolución — Diamantina Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, María Dueñas, Los Angeles Philharmonic and Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Triveni — Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto and Chandrika Tandon | WINNER

Break of Dawn — Ricky Kej

Visions of Sounds De Luxe — Chris Redding

Opus — Ryuichi Sakamoto

Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn — Anoushka Shankar

Warriors of Light — Radhika Vekaria

Best Reggae Album

Bob Marley: One Love — Music Inspired by the Film (Deluxe) —Various Artists | WINNER

Take It Easy — Collie Buddz

Party With Me — Vybz Kartel

Never Gets Late Here — Shenseea

Evolution — The Wailers

Best Global Music Album

Alkebulan II — Matt B Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra | WINNER

Paisajes — Ciro Hurtado

Heis — Rema

Historias De Un Flamenco — Antonio Rey

Born in the Wild — Tems

Best African Music Performance

Love Me JeJe — Tems | WINNER

Tomorrow — Yemi Alade

MMS — Asake and Wizkid

Sensational — Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay

Higher — Burna Boy

Best Global Music Performance

Bemba Colorá — Sheila E. featuring Gloria Estefan and Mimy Succar | WINNER

Raat Ki Rani — Arooj Aftab

A Rock Somewhere — Jacob Collier featuring Anoushka Shankar and Varijashree Venugopal

Rise — Rocky Dawuni

Sunlight to My Soul — Angélique Kidjo featuring Soweto Gospel Choir

Kashira — Masa Takumi featuring Ron Korb, Noshir Mody and Dale Edward Chung

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Plot Armor — Taylor Eigsti | WINNER

Rhapsody In Blue — Béla Fleck

Orchestras (Live) — Bill Frisell featuring Alexander Hanson, Brussels Philharmonic, Rudy Royston and Thomas Morgan

Mark — Mark Guiliana

Speak to Me — Julian Lage

Best Alternative Jazz Album

No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin — Meshell Ndegeocello | WINNER

Night Reign — Arooj Aftab

New Blue Sun — André 3000

Code Derivation — Robert Glasper

Foreverland — Keyon Harrold

Best Latin Jazz Album

Cubop Lives! — Zaccai Curtis | WINNER

Spain Forever Again — Michel Camilo and Tomatito

Collab — Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Time and Again — Eliane Elias

El Trio: Live in Italy Horacio — El Negro Hernández, John Beasley and José Gola

Cuba and Beyond — Chucho Valdés and Royal Quartet

As I Travel — Donald Vega Featuring Lewis Nash, John Patitucci and Luisito Quintero

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence — Dan Pugach Big Band | WINNER

Returning To Forever — John Beasley and Frankfurt Radio Big Band

And So It Goes — The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra

Walk a Mile In My Shoe — Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band

Golden City — Miguel Zenón

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Remembrance — Chick Corea and Béla Fleck | WINNER

Owl Song — Ambrose Akinmusire featuring Bill Frisell and Herlin Riley

“Beyond This Place” — Kenny Barron featuring Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins and Steve Nelson

“Phoenix Reimagined (Live)” — Lakecia Benjamin

“Solo Game” — Sullivan Fortner

Best Jazz Vocal Album

A Joyful Holiday — Samara Joy | WINNER

Journey In Black — Christie Dashiell

Wildflowers Vol. 1 — Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner

Milton + esperanza — Milton Nascimento and Esperanza Spalding

My Ideal — Catherine Russell and Sean Mason

Best Jazz Performance

Twinkle Twinkle Little Me — Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner | WINNER

Walk With Me, Lord (SOUND | SPIRIT) — The Baylor Project

Phoenix Reimagined (Live) — Lakecia Benjamin featuring Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts and John Scofield

Juno — Chick Corea & Béla Fleck

Little Fears — Dan Pugach Big Band Featuring Nicole Zuraitis and Troy Roberts

Best Engineered Album, Nonclassical

i/o — Tchad Blake, Oli Jacobs, Katie May and Dom Shaw, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Peter Gabriel) | WINNER

Algorithm — Dernst Emile II, Michael B. Hunter, Stephan Johnson, Rachel Keen, John Kercy, Charles Moniz and Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Lucky Daye)

Cyan Blue — Jack Emblem, Jack Rochon and Charlotte Day Wilson, engineers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer (Charlotte Day Wilson)

Deeper Well — Craig Alvin, Shawn Everett, Mai Leisz, Todd Lombardo, John Rooney, Konrad Snyder and Daniel Tashian, engineers; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer (Kacey Musgraves)

empathogen — Beatriz Artola, Zach Brown, Oscar Cornejo, Chris Greatti and Mitch McCarthy, engineers; Joe La Porta, mastering engineer (Willow)

Short n’ Sweet — Bryce Bordone, Julian Bunetta, Serban Ghenea, Jeff Gunnell, Oli Jacobs, Ian Kirkpatrick, Jack Manning, Manny Marroquin, John Ryan and Laura Sisk, engineers; Nathan Dantzler and Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineers (Sabrina Carpenter)

Best Song Written for Visual Media

It Never Went Away [From “American Symphony”] — Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste) | WINNER

Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma [From “Twisters: The Album”] — Jessi Alexander, Luke Combs and Jonathan Singleton, songwriters (Luke Combs)

Better Place [From “Trolls Band Together”] — Amy Allen, Shellback and Justin Timberlake, songwriters (NSYNC and Justin Timberlake)

Can’t Catch Me Now [From “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”] — Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

Love Will Survive [From “The Tattooist of Auschwitz”] — Walter Afanasieff, Charlie Midnight, Kara Talve and Hans Zimmer, songwriters (Barbra Streisand)

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord — Winifred Phillips, composer | WINNER

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora — Pinar Toprak, composer

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla — Bear McCreary, composer

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — John Paesano, composer

Star Wars Outlaws — Wilbert Roget, II, composer

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Televison)

Dune: Part Two — Hans Zimmer, composer | WINNER

American Fiction — Laura Karpman, composer

Challengers — Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, composers

The Color Purple — Kris Bowers, composer

Shōgun — Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross and Leopold Ross, composers

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein — London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Bradley Cooper | WINNER

The Color Purple — Various artists

Deadpool & Wolverine — Various artists

Saltburn — Various artists

Twisters: The Album — Various artists

Best Alternative Music Album

All Born Screaming — St. Vincent | WINNER

Wild God — Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

Charm — Clairo

The Collective — Kim Gordon

What Now — Brittany Howard

Best Alternative Music Performance

Flea — St. Vincent | WINNER

Neon Pill — Cage the Elephant

Song of the Lake — Nick Cave & The and the Bad Seeds

Starburster — Fontaines D.C.”

Bye Bye — Kim Gordon

Best Rock Album

Hackney Diamonds — The Rolling Stones | WINNER

Happiness Bastards — The Black Crowes

Romance — Fontaines D.C.

TANGK — IdlesDLES

Dark Matter — Pearl Jam

No Name — Jack White

Best Rock Song

Broken Man — Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent) | WINNER

Beautiful People (Stay High) — Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen and Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)

Dark Matter — Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder and Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)

Dilemma — Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool and Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day)

Gift Horse — Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan and Joe Talbot, songwriters (Idles)

Best Metal Performance

Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) — Gojira, Marina Viotti &and Victor Le Masne | WINNER

Crown of Horns — Judas Priest

Suffocate — Knocked Loose featuring Poppy

Screaming Suicide — Metallica

Cellar Door — Spiritbox

Best Rock Performance

Now And Then — The Beatles | WINNER

Beautiful People (Stay High) — The Black Keys

The American Dream Is Killing Me — Green Day

Gift Horse — IdlesDLES

Dark Matter — Pearl Jam

Broken Man — St. Vincent

Producer of the Year, Nonclassical

Daniel Nigro | WINNER

Alissia

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Best Historical Album

Centennial — Meagan Hennessey and Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band and various artists) | WINNER

Diamonds and Pearls: Super Deluxe Edition — Charles F. Spicer, Jr. and Duane Tudahl, compilation producers; Brad Blackwood and Bernie Grundman, mastering engineers (Prince and the New Power Generation)

Paul Robeson — Voice of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, and Victor Recordings — Tom Laskey and Robert Russ, compilation producers; Nancy Conforti and Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Paul Robeson)

Pepito Y Paquito — Pepe De Lucía and Javier Doria, compilation producers; Jesús Bola, mastering engineer (Pepe De Lucía and Paco De Lucía)

The Sound Of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording — Super Deluxe Edition) — Mike Matessino and Mark Piro, compilation producers; Steve Genewick and Mike Matessino, mastering engineers (Rodgers and Hammerstein and Julie Andrews)

Best Album Notes

Centennial — Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band and various artists) | WINNER

After Midnight — Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Ford Dabney’s Syncopated Orchestras)

The Carnegie Hall Concert — Lauren Du Graf, album notes writer (Alice Coltrane)

John Culshaw, the Art of the Producer, the Early Years 1948-55 — Dominic Fyfe, album notes writer (John Culshaw)

SONtrack Original De La Película ‘Al Son De Beno’ — Josh Kun, album notes writer (various artists)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Mind Games — Simon Hilton and Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon) | WINNER

Half Living Things — Patrick Galvin, art director (Alpha Wolf)

Hounds of Love, the Boxes of Lost at Sea — Kate Bush and Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush)

In Utero — Doug Cunningham and Jason Noto, art directors (Nirvana)

Unsuk — Chin Takahiro Kurashima and Marek Polewski, art directors (Unsuk Chin and Berliner Philharmoniker)

We Blame Chicago — Rebeka Arce and Farbod Kokabi, art directors (90 Day Men)

Best Recording Package

Brat — Brent David Freaney and Imogene Strauss, art directors (Charli XCX) | WINNER

The Avett Brothers — Jonny Black and Giorgia Sage, art directors (The Avett Brothers)

Baker Hotel — Sarah Dodds and Shauna Dodds, art directors (William Clark Green)

F-1 Trillion — Archie Lee Coates IV, Jeffrey Franklin, Blossom Liu, Kylie McMahon and Ana Cecilia Thompson Motta, art directors (Post Malone)

Hounds of Love, the Baskerville Edition — Kate Bush and Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush)

Jug Band Millionaire — Andrew Wong and Julie Yeh, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)

Pregnancy, Breakdown, and Disease — Lee Pei-Tzu, art director (iWhoiWhoo)

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration — Jimmy Carter | WINNER

All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words — Various artists; Guy Oldfield, producer

And Your Ass Will Follow — George Clinton

Behind The Seams: My Life in Rhinestones — Dolly Parton

My Name Is Barbra — Barbra Streisand

Best Comedy Album

The Dreamer — Dave Chappelle | WINNER

Armageddon — Ricky Gervais

The Prisoner — Jim Gaffigan

Someday You’ll Die — Nikki Glaser

Where Was I — Trevor Noah

Best Children’s Music Album

Brillo, Brillo! — Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band | WINNER

Creciendo — Lucy Kalantari and the Jazz Cats

My Favorite Dream — John Legend

Solid Rock — Revival Rock for Children

World Wide Playdate — Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Visions — Norah Jones | WINNER

À Fleur De Peau — Cyrille Aimée

Good Together — Lake Street Dive

Impossible Dream — Aaron Lazar

Christmas Wish — Gregory Porter

Best Music Film

American Symphony — Jon Batiste; Matthew Heineman, video director; Lauren Domino, Matthew Heineman and Joedan Okun, video producers | WINNER

June — June Carter Cash; Kristen Vaurio, video director; Josh Matas, Sarah Olson, Jason Owen, Mary Robertson and Kristen Vaurio, video producers

Kings From Queens — Run DMC; Kirk Fraser, video director; William H. Masterson III, video producer

Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple — Steven Van Zandt; Bill Teck, video director; Robert Cotto, David Fisher and Bill Teck, video producers

The Greatest Night in Pop — Various artists; Bao Nguyen, video director; Bruce Eskowitz, George Hencken, Larry Klein, Julia Nottingham, Lionel Richie and Harriet Sternberg, video producers

Best Music Video

Not Like Us — Kendrick Lamar; Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jack Begert, Sam Canter and Jamie Rabineau, video producers | WINNER

Tailor Swif— A$AP Rocky; Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia, video directors

360 Charli XCX — Aidan Zamiri, video director; Jami Arceo and Evan Thicke, video producers

Houdini — Eminem; Rich Lee, video director; Kathy Angstadt, Lisa Arianna and Justin Diener, video producers

Fortnight — Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone; Taylor Swift, video director; Jil Hardin, video producer

Best Rap Song

Not Like Us — Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar) WINNER

Asteroids — Marlanna Evans, songwriter (Rapsody featuring Hit-Boy)

Carnival — Jordan Carter, Raul Cubina, Grant Dickinson, Samuel Lindley, Nasir Pemberton, Dimitri Roger, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West and Mark Carl Stolinski Williams, songwriters (¥$ (Kanye West and Ty Dolla $Ign) featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti)

Like That — Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Kobe “BbyKobe” Hood, Leland Wayne and Nayvadius Wilburn, songwriters (Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar)

Yeah Glo! — Ronnie Jackson, Jaucquez Lowe, Timothy McKibbins, Kevin Andre Price, Julius Rivera III and Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla)

Best Melodic Rap Performance

3:AM — Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu | WINNER

Kehlani — Jordan Adetunji featuring Kehlani

Spaghettii — Beyoncé featuring Linda Martell and Shaboozey

We Still Don’t Trust You — Future and Metro Boomin featuring The Weeknd

Big Mama — Latto

Best Rap Performance

Not Like Us — Kendrick Lamar | WINNER

Enough (Miami) — Cardi B

When the Sun Shines Again — Common and Pete Rock featuring Posdnuos

Like That — Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar

NISSAN ALTIMA issan Altima — Doechii

Houdini — Eminem

Yeah Glo! — GloRilla

Best R&B Album

11:11 (Deluxe) — Chris Brown | WINNER

Vantablack — Lalah Hathaway

Revenge — Muni Long

Algorithm — Lucky Daye

Coming Home — Usher

Best Progressive R&B Album

So Glad to Know You — Avery*Sunshine | WINNER

Why Lawd? — NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) | WINNER

En Route — Durand Bernarr

Bando Stone and the New World — Childish Gambino

Crash — Kehlani

Best R&B Song

Saturn — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon and Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA) | WINNER

After Hours — Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes and Daniel Upchurch, songwriters (Kehlani)

Burning — Ronald Banful and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)

Here We Go (Uh Oh) — Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick and Kelvin Wooten, songwriters (Coco Jones)

Ruined Me — Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea and Kevin Theodore, songwriters (Muni Long)

Best Traditional R&B Performance

That’s You — Lucky Daye | WINNER

Wet — Marsha Ambrosius

Can I Have This Groove — Kenyon Dixon

No Lie — Lalah Hathaway Featuring Michael McDonald

Make Me Forget — Muni Long

Best R&B Performance

Made For Me (Live on BET) — Muni Long | WINNER

Guidance — Jhené Aiko

Residuals — Chris Brown

Here We Go (Uh Oh) — Coco Jones

Saturn — SZA

Songwriter of the Year, Nonclassical

Amy Allen | WINNER

Jessi Alexander

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

RAYE

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

¿Quién trae las cornetas? — Rawayana | WINNER

Compita del Destino — El David Aguilar

“Pa’ Tu Cuerpa” — Cimafunk

Autopoiética — Mon Laferte

Grasa — Nathy Peluso

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Mileage — Ruthie Foster | WINNER

Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 — Joe Bonamassa

Blame It on Eve — Shemekia Copeland

Friendlytown — Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour

The Fury — Antonio Vergara

Best Traditional Blues Album

Swingin’ Live at the Church in Tulsa — The Taj Mahal Sextet | WINNER

Hill Country Love — Cedric Burnside

Struck Down — The Fabulous Thunderbirds

One Guitar Woman — Sue Foley

Sam’s Place — Little Feat

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

That’s My King — CeCe Winans; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Lloyd Nicks and Jess Russ, songwriters | WINNER

Holy Forever (Live) — Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson featuring CeCe Winans

Praise — Elevation Worship featuring Brandon Lake, Chris Brown and Chandler Moore; Pat Barrett, Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake and Chandler Moore, songwriters

Firm Foundation (He Won’t) — Honor & Glory featuring Disciple

In the Name of Jesus — JWLKRS Worship and Maverick City Music featuring Chandler Moore; Austin Armstrong, Ran Jackson, Chandler Moore, Sajan Nauriyal, Ella Schnacky, Noah Schnacky and Ilya Toshinskiy, songwriters

In the Room — Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard; G. Morris Coleman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Gospel Performance/Song

One Hallelujah — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell and Israel Houghton featuring Jonathan McReynolds and Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Naomi Raine, songwriters | WINNER

Church Doors — Yolanda Adams; Donald Lawrence and Sir William James Baptist, songwriters

Yesterday — Melvin Crispell III

Hold On (Live) — Ricky Dillard

Holy Hands — DOE; Jesse Paul Barrera, Jeffrey Castro Bernat, Dominique Jones, Timothy Ferguson, Kelby Shavon Johnson, Jr., Jonathan McReynolds, Rickey Slikk Muzik Offord and Juan Winans, songwriters

Best Tropical Latin Album

Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) — Tony Succar and Mimy Succar | WINNER

MUEVENSE Muevense — Marc Anthony

Bailar — Sheila E.

Radio Güira — Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

Vacilón Santiaguero — Kiki Valera

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 — Carín León | WINNER

Diamantes — Chiquis

ÉXODO — Peso Pluma

De Lejitos — Jessi Uribe

Best Música Urbana Album

LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN Las Letras Ya No Importan — Residente | WINNER

nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana — Bad Bunny

Rayo — J Balvin

FERXXOCALIPSIS Ferxxocalipsis — Feid

att — Young Miko

Best Gospel Album

More Than This  — CeCe Winans | WINNER

Covered Vol. 1 — Melvin Crispell III

Choirmaster II (Live) — Ricky Dillard

Father’s Day — Kirk Franklin

Still Karen — Karen Clark Sheard

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Heart of a Human — DOE | WINNER

When Wind Meets Fire — Elevation Worship

Child of God — Forrest Frank

Coat of Many Colors — Brandon Lake

The Maverick Way Complete — Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore

Best Roots Gospel Album

Church — Cory Henry | WINNER

The Gospel Sessions, Vol. 2 — Authentic Unlimited

The Gospel According to Mark — Mark D. Conklin

Rhapsody — The Harlem Gospel Travelers

Loving You  — The Nelons

Best Country Song

The Architect — Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves and Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves) | WINNER

A Bar Song (Tipsy) — Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry and Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)

I Am Not Okay — Casey Brown, Jason DeFord, Ashley Gorley and Taylor Phillips, songwriters (Jelly Roll)

I Had Some Help — Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen and Chandler Paul Walters, songwriters (Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen)

Texas Hold ’Em — Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro and Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Best Country Solo Performance

It Takes A Woman — Chris Stapleton | WINNER

16 Carriages — Beyoncé

I Am Not Okay — Jelly Roll

The Architect — Kacey Musgraves

A Bar Song (Tipsy) — Shaboozey

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

II Most Wanted — Beyoncé featuring Miley Cyrus | WINNER

Cowboys Cry Too — Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan

Break Mine — Brothers Osborne

Bigger Houses — Dan + Shay

I Had Some Help — Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

Best Bluegrass Album

Live Vol. 1 — Billy Strings | WINNER

I Built A World — Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Songs of Love and Life — The Del McCoury Band

No Fear — Sister Sadie

Earl Jam — Tony Trischka

Dan Tyminski: Live From the Ryman — Dan Tyminski

Best Folk Album

Woodland — Gillian Welch and David Rawlings | WINNER

American Patchwork Quartet — American Patchwork Quartet

Weird Faith — Madi Diaz

Bright Future — Adrianne Lenker

All My Friends — Aoife O’Donovan

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Kuini — Kalani Pe’a | WINNER

25 Back to My Roots — Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul

Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival — Big Chief Monk Boudreaux and the Golden Eagles featuring J’Wan Boudreaux

Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival — New Breed Brass Band featuring Trombone Shorty

Stories From the Battlefield — The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Best American Roots Song

American Dreaming — Sierra Ferrell and Melody Walker, songwriters (Sierra Ferrell) | WINNER

Ahead of the Game — Mark Knopfler, songwriter (Mark Knopfler)

All In Good Time — Sam Beam, songwriter (Iron & Wine featuring Fiona Apple)

All My Friends — Aoife O’Donovan, songwriter (Aoife O’Donovan)

Blame It on Eve — John Hahn and Will Kimbrough, songwriters (Shemekia Copeland)

Best American Roots Performance

Lighthouse — Sierra Ferrell | WINNER

Blame It on Eve — Shemekia Copeland

Nothing In Rambling — The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ “Mo’ Taj Mahal and Mick Fleetwood

The Ballad of Sally Anne — Rhiannon Giddens

Best Americana Album

Trail of Flowers — Sierra Ferrell | WINNER

The Other Side — T Bone Burnett

$10 Cowboy — Carley Crockett

Polaroid Lovers — Sarah Jarosz

No One Gets Out Alive — Maggie Rose

Tigers Blood — Waxahatchee

Best Americana Performance

American Dreaming — Sierra Ferrell | WINNER

Ya Ya — Beyoncé

Subtitles — Madison Cunningham

Don’t Do Me Good — Madi Diaz featuring Kacey Musgraves

Runaway Train — Sarah Jarosz

Empty Trainload of Sky — Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Best Remixed Recording

Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix) — FNZ &and Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter) | WINNER

Alter Ego (Kaytranada AYTRANADA Remix) — Kaytranada,AYTRANADA remixer (Doechii featuring JT)

A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix] — David Guetta, remixer (Shaboozey & and David Guetta)

Jah Sees Them Amapiano Remix — Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps &and MrMyish, remixers (Julian Marley & Antaeus)

Von Dutch — A.G. Cook, remixer (Charli xcxXCX and & A.G. Cook featuring Addison Rae)

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Neverender — Justice & Tame Impala | WINNER

She’s Gone, Dance On — Disclosure

Loved — Four Tet

leavemealone — Fred Again.. and Baby Keem

Witchy — Kaytranada featuring Childish Gambino

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Brat — Charli XCX | WINNER

Three — Four Tet

Hyperdrama — Justice

Timeless — Kaytranada

Telos — Zed

Best Dance Pop Recording

Von dutch — Charli XCX | WINNER

Make You Mine — Madison Beer

L’Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit] — Billie Eilish

yes, and? — Ariana Grande

Got Me Started — Troye Sivan

Best Pop Solo Performance

Espresso — Sabrina Carpenter | WINNER

Bodyguard — Beyoncé

Apple — Charli XCX

Birds of a Feather — Billie Eilish

Good Luck, Babe! — Chappell Roan

