Grammy awards 2025 winners list: Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga dominate with major wins

The 2025 Grammy Awards, one of Hollywood's most prestigious musical awards ceremonies, took place on Sunday, February 2, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
As reported by The Guardian magazine, the highly anticipated event was hosted by renowned American comedian Trevor Noah.
The star-studded event saw a multitude of talented musicians, including Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, Lady Gaga and others taking home the Grammy trophies.
Complete list of the winners:
Album of the Year
Cowboy Carter — Beyoncé WINNER
New Blue Sun — André 3000
Short n’ Sweet — Sabrina Carpenter
Brat — Charli XCX
Djesse Vol. 4 — Jacob Collier
Hit Me Hard and Soft — Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan, the Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess — Chappell Roan
The Tortured Poet’s Department — Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
Not Like Us — Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar) | WINNER
A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry and Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)
Birds of a Feather — Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Die With a Smile — Dernst D’Mile Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars)
Fortnight — Jack Antonoff, Austin Post and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone)
Good Luck, Babe! — Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro and Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)
Please Please Please — Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff and Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
Texas Hold ’Em — Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro and Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Record of the Year
Not Like Us — Kendrick Lamar | WINNER
Now and Then — The Beatles
Texas Hold ’EmEXAS HOLD ‘EM — Beyoncé
Espresso — Sabrina Carpenter
360 — Charli XCX
Birds of a Feather — Billie Eilish
Good Luck, Babe! — Chappell Roan
Fortnight — Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Die With A Smile — Lady Gaga &and Bruno Mars | WINNER
us. — Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift
Levii’s Jeans — Beyoncé featuring Post Malone
Guess — Charli XCX and & Billie Eilish
The Boy Is Mine — Ariana Grande, Brandy & and Monica
Best Latin Pop Album
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran — Shakira | WINNER
Funk Generation — Anitta
El Viaje — Luis Fonsi
GARCÍA — Kany García
Orquîdeas — Kali Uchis
Best New Artist
Chappell Roan | WINNER
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
RAYE
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Best Country Album
Cowboy Carter — Beyoncé | WINNER
F-1 Trillion — Post Malone
Deeper Well — Kacey Musgraves
Higher — Chris Stapleton
Whirlwind — Lainey Wilson
Best Pop Vocal Album
Short n’ Sweet — Sabrina Carpenter | WINNER
Hit Me Hard And Soft — Billie Eilish
Eternal Sunshine — Ariana Grande
Chappell Roan, the Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess — Chappell Roan
The Tortured Poets Department — Taylor Swift
Best Rap Album
Alligator Bites Never Heal— Doechii | WINNER
Might Delete Later — J. Cole
The Auditorium, Vol. 1 — Common and Pete Rock
The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) — Eminem
We Don’t Trust You — Future and Metro Boomin
Best Classical Compendium
Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer | WINNER
Akiho: BeLonging — Andy Akiho and Imani Winds; Andy Akiho, Sean Dixon and Mark Dover, producers
American Counterpoints — Curtis Stewart; James Blachly, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer
Foss: Symphony No. 1; Renaissance Concerto; Three American Pieces Ode — JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Bernd Gottinger, producer
Mythologies II — Sangeeta Kaur, Omar Najmi, Hilá Plitmann, Robert Thies and Danaë Xanthe Vlasse; Michael Shapiro, conductor; Jeff Atmajian, Emilio D. Miler, Hai Nguyen, Robert Thies, Danaë Xanthe Vlasse and Kitt Wakeley, producers
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Alma — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johanye Kendrick and Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje featuring Regina Carter) | WINNER
Always Come Back — Matt Jones, arranger (John Legend)
b i g f e e l i n g s — Willow, arranger (Willow)
Last Surprise — (From “Persona 5”) Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman, arrangers (The Bit Big Band featuring Jonah Nilsson and Button Masher)
The Sound of Silence — Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry featuring Sleeping at Last)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Bridge Over Troubled Water — Jacob Collier, Tori Kelly and John Legend, arrangers (Jacob Collier featuring John Legend and Tori Kelly) | WINNER
Baby Elephant Walk — Encore — Michael League, arranger (Snarky Puppy)
Rhapsody in Blue (Grass) — Béla Fleck and Ferde Grofé, arrangers (Béla Fleck featuring Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz and Bryan Sutton)
Rose Without the Thorns — Erin Bentlage, Alexander Lloyd Blake, Scott Hoying, A.J. Sealy and Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Scott Hoying featuring säje and Tonality)
Silent Night — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick and Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje)
Best Musical Theater Album
Hell’s Kitchen — Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis and Meleah Joi Moon, principal vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys and Tom Kitt, producers (Alicia Keys, composer and lyricist) (original Broadway cast) | WINNER
Merrily We Roll Along — Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Joel Fram, Maria Friedman and David Lai, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer and lyricist) (new Broadway cast)
The Notebook — John Clancy, Carmel Dean, Kurt Deutsch, Derik Lee, Kevin McCollum and Ingrid Michaelson, producers; Ingrid Michaelson, composer and lyricist (original Broadway cast)
The Outsiders — Joshua Boone, Brent Comer, Brody Grant and Sky Lakota-Lynch, principal vocalists; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay, Matt Hinkley, Justin Levine and Lawrence Manchester, producers; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay and Justin Levine, composers/lyricists (original Broadway cast)
Suffs — Andrea Grody, Dean Sharenow and Shaina Taub, producers; Shaina Taub, composer and lyricist (original Broadway cast)
The Wiz — Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Nichelle Lewis and Avery Wilson, principal vocalists; Joseph Joubert, Allen René Louis and Lawrence Manchester, producers (Charlie Smalls, composer and lyricist) (2024 Broadway cast recording)
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
The Heart, the Mind, the Soul — Tank and the Bangas | WINNER
Civil Writes: The South Got Something to Say — Queen Sheba
cOncrete & wHiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series — Omari Hardwick
Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema: Episode 1 in the Beginning Was the Word — Malik Yusef
The Seven Number Ones — Mad Skillz
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Beyond the Years — Unpublished Songs of Florence Price — Karen Slack, soloist; Michelle Cann, pianist | WINNER
A Change Is Gonna Come — Nicholas Phan, soloist; Palaver Strings, ensembles
Newman: Bespoke Songs — Fotina Naumenko, soloist; Marika Bournaki, pianist (Nadège Foofat; Julietta Curenton, Colin Davin, Mark Edwards, Nadia Pessoa, Timothy Roberts, Ryan Romine, Akemi Takayama, Karlyn Viña and Garrick Zoeter)
Show Me the Way — Will Liverman, soloist; Jonathan King, pianist
Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder — Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo d’Oro)
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Bach: Goldberg Variations — Víkingur Ólafsson | WINNER
Akiho: Longing — Andy Akiho
Eastman: The Holy Presence of Joan D’Arc — Seth Parker Woods; Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)
Entourer — Mak Grgić (Ensemble Dissonance)
Perry: Concerto for Violin & Orchestra— Curtis Stewart; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Orchestra)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Rectangles and Circumstance — Caroline Shaw and Sō Percussion | WINNER
Adams, J.L.: Waves & Particles — Jack Quartet
Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 4 and Op. 97, ‘Archduke’— Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos and Emanuel Ax
Cerrone: Beaufort Scales — Beth Willer, Christopher Cerrone and Lorelei Ensemble
Home — Miró Quartet
Best Choral Performance
Ochre — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing) | WINNER
Clear Voices in the Dark— Matthew Guard, conductor (Carrie Cheron, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski and Clare McNamara; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
A Dream So Bright — Choral Music of Jake Runestad — Eric Holtan, conductor (Jeffrey Biegel; True Concord Orchestra; True Concord Voices)
Handel: Israel In Egypt — Jeannette Sorrell, conductor (Margaret Carpenter Haigh, Daniel Moody, Molly Netter, Jacob Perry and Edward Vogel; Apollo’s Fire; Apollo’s Singers)
Sheehan: Akathist — Elaine Kelly, conductor; Melissa Attebury, Stephen Sands and Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Elizabeth Bates, Paul D’Arcy, Tynan Davis, Aine Hakamatsuka, Steven Hrycelak, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Edmund Milly, Fotina Naumenko, Neil Netherly, Timothy Parsons, Stephen Sands, Miriam Sheehan and Pamela Terry; Novus NY; Artefact Ensemble, The Choir of Trinity Wall Street, Downtown Voices and Trinity Youth Chorus)
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina — Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic and Los Angeles Master Chorale) | WINNER
Saariaho: Adriana Mater — Kaija Saariaho, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Fleur Barron, Nicholas Phan, Christopher Purves, Axelle Fanyo, San Francisco Symphony Chorus and Orchestra)
Casarrubios: Seven for Solo Cello — Andrea Casarrubios, composer (Andrea Casarrubios)
Coleman: Revelry — Valerie Coleman, composer (Decoda)
Lang: Composition as Explanation — David Lang, composer (Eighth Blackbird)
Best Orchestral Performance
Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic) | WINNER
Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries and Lola Montez Does the Spider Dance — Marin Alsop, conductor (ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra)
Kodály: Háry János Suite; Summer Evening and Symphony in C Major — JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)
Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava and Lemminkäinen — Susanna Mälkki, conductor (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)
Stravinsky: The Firebird — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
Best Instrumental Composition
Strands — Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf and Christian Euman) | WINNER
At Last — Shelton G. Berg, composer (Shelly Berg)
Communion — Christopher Zuar, composer (Christopher Zuar Orchestra)
I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time — André 3000, Surya Botofasina, Nate Mercereau and Carlos Niño, composers (André 3000)
Remembrance — Chick Corea, composer (Chick Corea and Béla Fleck)
Best Immersive Audio Album
i/o (In-Side Mix) — Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Brian Eno, Peter Gabriel and Richard Russell, immersive producers (Peter Gabriel) | WINNER
Avalon — Bob Clearmountain, immersive mix engineer; Rhett Davies and Bryan Ferry, immersive producers (Roxy Music)
Genius Loves Company — Michael Romanowski, Eric Schilling and Herbert Waltl, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; John Burk, immersive producer (Ray Charles With various artists)
Henning Sommerro: Borders — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)
Pax — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Ensemble 96 and Current Saxophone Quartet)
Producer of the Year, Classical
Elaine Martone | WINNER
Erica Brenner
Christoph Franke
Morten Lindberg
Dmitriy Lipay
Dirk Sobotka
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit — Mark Donahue and John Newton, engineers; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra) | WINNER
Adams: Girls of the Golden West — Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (John Adams, Daniela Mack, Ryan McKinny, Paul Appleby, Hye Jung Lee, Elliot Madore, Julia Bullock, Davóne Tines, Los Angeles Philharmonic and Los Angeles Master Chorale)
Andres: The Blind Banister — Silas Brown, Doron Schachter and Michael Schwartz, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Andrew Cyr, Inbal Segev and Metropolis Ensemble)
Clear Voices in the Dark Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (Matthew Guard and Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
Ortiz: Revolución — Diamantina Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, María Dueñas, Los Angeles Philharmonic and Los Angeles Master Chorale)
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Triveni — Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto and Chandrika Tandon | WINNER
Break of Dawn — Ricky Kej
Visions of Sounds De Luxe — Chris Redding
Opus — Ryuichi Sakamoto
Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn — Anoushka Shankar
Warriors of Light — Radhika Vekaria
Best Reggae Album
Bob Marley: One Love — Music Inspired by the Film (Deluxe) —Various Artists | WINNER
Take It Easy — Collie Buddz
Party With Me — Vybz Kartel
Never Gets Late Here — Shenseea
Evolution — The Wailers
Best Global Music Album
Alkebulan II — Matt B Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra | WINNER
Paisajes — Ciro Hurtado
Heis — Rema
Historias De Un Flamenco — Antonio Rey
Born in the Wild — Tems
Best African Music Performance
Love Me JeJe — Tems | WINNER
Tomorrow — Yemi Alade
MMS — Asake and Wizkid
Sensational — Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay
Higher — Burna Boy
Best Global Music Performance
Bemba Colorá — Sheila E. featuring Gloria Estefan and Mimy Succar | WINNER
Raat Ki Rani — Arooj Aftab
A Rock Somewhere — Jacob Collier featuring Anoushka Shankar and Varijashree Venugopal
Rise — Rocky Dawuni
Sunlight to My Soul — Angélique Kidjo featuring Soweto Gospel Choir
Kashira — Masa Takumi featuring Ron Korb, Noshir Mody and Dale Edward Chung
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Plot Armor — Taylor Eigsti | WINNER
Rhapsody In Blue — Béla Fleck
Orchestras (Live) — Bill Frisell featuring Alexander Hanson, Brussels Philharmonic, Rudy Royston and Thomas Morgan
Mark — Mark Guiliana
Speak to Me — Julian Lage
Best Alternative Jazz Album
No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin — Meshell Ndegeocello | WINNER
Night Reign — Arooj Aftab
New Blue Sun — André 3000
Code Derivation — Robert Glasper
Foreverland — Keyon Harrold
Best Latin Jazz Album
Cubop Lives! — Zaccai Curtis | WINNER
Spain Forever Again — Michel Camilo and Tomatito
Collab — Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Time and Again — Eliane Elias
El Trio: Live in Italy Horacio — El Negro Hernández, John Beasley and José Gola
Cuba and Beyond — Chucho Valdés and Royal Quartet
As I Travel — Donald Vega Featuring Lewis Nash, John Patitucci and Luisito Quintero
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence — Dan Pugach Big Band | WINNER
Returning To Forever — John Beasley and Frankfurt Radio Big Band
And So It Goes — The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra
Walk a Mile In My Shoe — Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band
Golden City — Miguel Zenón
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Remembrance — Chick Corea and Béla Fleck | WINNER
Owl Song — Ambrose Akinmusire featuring Bill Frisell and Herlin Riley
“Beyond This Place” — Kenny Barron featuring Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins and Steve Nelson
“Phoenix Reimagined (Live)” — Lakecia Benjamin
“Solo Game” — Sullivan Fortner
Best Jazz Vocal Album
A Joyful Holiday — Samara Joy | WINNER
Journey In Black — Christie Dashiell
Wildflowers Vol. 1 — Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner
Milton + esperanza — Milton Nascimento and Esperanza Spalding
My Ideal — Catherine Russell and Sean Mason
Best Jazz Performance
Twinkle Twinkle Little Me — Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner | WINNER
Walk With Me, Lord (SOUND | SPIRIT) — The Baylor Project
Phoenix Reimagined (Live) — Lakecia Benjamin featuring Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts and John Scofield
Juno — Chick Corea & Béla Fleck
Little Fears — Dan Pugach Big Band Featuring Nicole Zuraitis and Troy Roberts
Best Engineered Album, Nonclassical
i/o — Tchad Blake, Oli Jacobs, Katie May and Dom Shaw, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Peter Gabriel) | WINNER
Algorithm — Dernst Emile II, Michael B. Hunter, Stephan Johnson, Rachel Keen, John Kercy, Charles Moniz and Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Lucky Daye)
Cyan Blue — Jack Emblem, Jack Rochon and Charlotte Day Wilson, engineers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer (Charlotte Day Wilson)
Deeper Well — Craig Alvin, Shawn Everett, Mai Leisz, Todd Lombardo, John Rooney, Konrad Snyder and Daniel Tashian, engineers; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer (Kacey Musgraves)
empathogen — Beatriz Artola, Zach Brown, Oscar Cornejo, Chris Greatti and Mitch McCarthy, engineers; Joe La Porta, mastering engineer (Willow)
Short n’ Sweet — Bryce Bordone, Julian Bunetta, Serban Ghenea, Jeff Gunnell, Oli Jacobs, Ian Kirkpatrick, Jack Manning, Manny Marroquin, John Ryan and Laura Sisk, engineers; Nathan Dantzler and Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineers (Sabrina Carpenter)
Best Song Written for Visual Media
It Never Went Away [From “American Symphony”] — Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste) | WINNER
Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma [From “Twisters: The Album”] — Jessi Alexander, Luke Combs and Jonathan Singleton, songwriters (Luke Combs)
Better Place [From “Trolls Band Together”] — Amy Allen, Shellback and Justin Timberlake, songwriters (NSYNC and Justin Timberlake)
Can’t Catch Me Now [From “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”] — Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
Love Will Survive [From “The Tattooist of Auschwitz”] — Walter Afanasieff, Charlie Midnight, Kara Talve and Hans Zimmer, songwriters (Barbra Streisand)
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord — Winifred Phillips, composer | WINNER
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora — Pinar Toprak, composer
God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla — Bear McCreary, composer
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — John Paesano, composer
Star Wars Outlaws — Wilbert Roget, II, composer
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Televison)
Dune: Part Two — Hans Zimmer, composer | WINNER
American Fiction — Laura Karpman, composer
Challengers — Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, composers
The Color Purple — Kris Bowers, composer
Shōgun — Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross and Leopold Ross, composers
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein — London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Bradley Cooper | WINNER
The Color Purple — Various artists
Deadpool & Wolverine — Various artists
Saltburn — Various artists
Twisters: The Album — Various artists
Best Alternative Music Album
All Born Screaming — St. Vincent | WINNER
Wild God — Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
Charm — Clairo
The Collective — Kim Gordon
What Now — Brittany Howard
Best Alternative Music Performance
Flea — St. Vincent | WINNER
Neon Pill — Cage the Elephant
Song of the Lake — Nick Cave & The and the Bad Seeds
Starburster — Fontaines D.C.”
Bye Bye — Kim Gordon
Best Rock Album
Hackney Diamonds — The Rolling Stones | WINNER
Happiness Bastards — The Black Crowes
Romance — Fontaines D.C.
TANGK — IdlesDLES
Dark Matter — Pearl Jam
No Name — Jack White
Best Rock Song
Broken Man — Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent) | WINNER
Beautiful People (Stay High) — Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen and Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)
Dark Matter — Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder and Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)
Dilemma — Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool and Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day)
Gift Horse — Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan and Joe Talbot, songwriters (Idles)
Best Metal Performance
Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) — Gojira, Marina Viotti &and Victor Le Masne | WINNER
Crown of Horns — Judas Priest
Suffocate — Knocked Loose featuring Poppy
Screaming Suicide — Metallica
Cellar Door — Spiritbox
Best Rock Performance
Now And Then — The Beatles | WINNER
Beautiful People (Stay High) — The Black Keys
The American Dream Is Killing Me — Green Day
Gift Horse — IdlesDLES
Dark Matter — Pearl Jam
Broken Man — St. Vincent
Producer of the Year, Nonclassical
Daniel Nigro | WINNER
Alissia
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Best Historical Album
Centennial — Meagan Hennessey and Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band and various artists) | WINNER
Diamonds and Pearls: Super Deluxe Edition — Charles F. Spicer, Jr. and Duane Tudahl, compilation producers; Brad Blackwood and Bernie Grundman, mastering engineers (Prince and the New Power Generation)
Paul Robeson — Voice of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, and Victor Recordings — Tom Laskey and Robert Russ, compilation producers; Nancy Conforti and Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Paul Robeson)
Pepito Y Paquito — Pepe De Lucía and Javier Doria, compilation producers; Jesús Bola, mastering engineer (Pepe De Lucía and Paco De Lucía)
The Sound Of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording — Super Deluxe Edition) — Mike Matessino and Mark Piro, compilation producers; Steve Genewick and Mike Matessino, mastering engineers (Rodgers and Hammerstein and Julie Andrews)
Best Album Notes
Centennial — Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band and various artists) | WINNER
After Midnight — Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Ford Dabney’s Syncopated Orchestras)
The Carnegie Hall Concert — Lauren Du Graf, album notes writer (Alice Coltrane)
John Culshaw, the Art of the Producer, the Early Years 1948-55 — Dominic Fyfe, album notes writer (John Culshaw)
SONtrack Original De La Película ‘Al Son De Beno’ — Josh Kun, album notes writer (various artists)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Mind Games — Simon Hilton and Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon) | WINNER
Half Living Things — Patrick Galvin, art director (Alpha Wolf)
Hounds of Love, the Boxes of Lost at Sea — Kate Bush and Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush)
In Utero — Doug Cunningham and Jason Noto, art directors (Nirvana)
Unsuk — Chin Takahiro Kurashima and Marek Polewski, art directors (Unsuk Chin and Berliner Philharmoniker)
We Blame Chicago — Rebeka Arce and Farbod Kokabi, art directors (90 Day Men)
Best Recording Package
Brat — Brent David Freaney and Imogene Strauss, art directors (Charli XCX) | WINNER
The Avett Brothers — Jonny Black and Giorgia Sage, art directors (The Avett Brothers)
Baker Hotel — Sarah Dodds and Shauna Dodds, art directors (William Clark Green)
F-1 Trillion — Archie Lee Coates IV, Jeffrey Franklin, Blossom Liu, Kylie McMahon and Ana Cecilia Thompson Motta, art directors (Post Malone)
Hounds of Love, the Baskerville Edition — Kate Bush and Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush)
Jug Band Millionaire — Andrew Wong and Julie Yeh, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)
Pregnancy, Breakdown, and Disease — Lee Pei-Tzu, art director (iWhoiWhoo)
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration — Jimmy Carter | WINNER
All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words — Various artists; Guy Oldfield, producer
And Your Ass Will Follow — George Clinton
Behind The Seams: My Life in Rhinestones — Dolly Parton
My Name Is Barbra — Barbra Streisand
Best Comedy Album
The Dreamer — Dave Chappelle | WINNER
Armageddon — Ricky Gervais
The Prisoner — Jim Gaffigan
Someday You’ll Die — Nikki Glaser
Where Was I — Trevor Noah
Best Children’s Music Album
Brillo, Brillo! — Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band | WINNER
Creciendo — Lucy Kalantari and the Jazz Cats
My Favorite Dream — John Legend
Solid Rock — Revival Rock for Children
World Wide Playdate — Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Visions — Norah Jones | WINNER
À Fleur De Peau — Cyrille Aimée
Good Together — Lake Street Dive
Impossible Dream — Aaron Lazar
Christmas Wish — Gregory Porter
Best Music Film
American Symphony — Jon Batiste; Matthew Heineman, video director; Lauren Domino, Matthew Heineman and Joedan Okun, video producers | WINNER
June — June Carter Cash; Kristen Vaurio, video director; Josh Matas, Sarah Olson, Jason Owen, Mary Robertson and Kristen Vaurio, video producers
Kings From Queens — Run DMC; Kirk Fraser, video director; William H. Masterson III, video producer
Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple — Steven Van Zandt; Bill Teck, video director; Robert Cotto, David Fisher and Bill Teck, video producers
The Greatest Night in Pop — Various artists; Bao Nguyen, video director; Bruce Eskowitz, George Hencken, Larry Klein, Julia Nottingham, Lionel Richie and Harriet Sternberg, video producers
Best Music Video
Not Like Us — Kendrick Lamar; Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jack Begert, Sam Canter and Jamie Rabineau, video producers | WINNER
Tailor Swif— A$AP Rocky; Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia, video directors
360 Charli XCX — Aidan Zamiri, video director; Jami Arceo and Evan Thicke, video producers
Houdini — Eminem; Rich Lee, video director; Kathy Angstadt, Lisa Arianna and Justin Diener, video producers
Fortnight — Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone; Taylor Swift, video director; Jil Hardin, video producer
Best Rap Song
Not Like Us — Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar) WINNER
Asteroids — Marlanna Evans, songwriter (Rapsody featuring Hit-Boy)
Carnival — Jordan Carter, Raul Cubina, Grant Dickinson, Samuel Lindley, Nasir Pemberton, Dimitri Roger, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West and Mark Carl Stolinski Williams, songwriters (¥$ (Kanye West and Ty Dolla $Ign) featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti)
Like That — Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Kobe “BbyKobe” Hood, Leland Wayne and Nayvadius Wilburn, songwriters (Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar)
Yeah Glo! — Ronnie Jackson, Jaucquez Lowe, Timothy McKibbins, Kevin Andre Price, Julius Rivera III and Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla)
Best Melodic Rap Performance
3:AM — Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu | WINNER
Kehlani — Jordan Adetunji featuring Kehlani
Spaghettii — Beyoncé featuring Linda Martell and Shaboozey
We Still Don’t Trust You — Future and Metro Boomin featuring The Weeknd
Big Mama — Latto
Best Rap Performance
Not Like Us — Kendrick Lamar | WINNER
Enough (Miami) — Cardi B
When the Sun Shines Again — Common and Pete Rock featuring Posdnuos
Like That — Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar
NISSAN ALTIMA issan Altima — Doechii
Houdini — Eminem
Yeah Glo! — GloRilla
Best R&B Album
11:11 (Deluxe) — Chris Brown | WINNER
Vantablack — Lalah Hathaway
Revenge — Muni Long
Algorithm — Lucky Daye
Coming Home — Usher
Best Progressive R&B Album
So Glad to Know You — Avery*Sunshine | WINNER
Why Lawd? — NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) | WINNER
En Route — Durand Bernarr
Bando Stone and the New World — Childish Gambino
Crash — Kehlani
Best R&B Song
Saturn — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon and Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA) | WINNER
After Hours — Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes and Daniel Upchurch, songwriters (Kehlani)
Burning — Ronald Banful and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)
Here We Go (Uh Oh) — Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick and Kelvin Wooten, songwriters (Coco Jones)
Ruined Me — Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea and Kevin Theodore, songwriters (Muni Long)
Best Traditional R&B Performance
That’s You — Lucky Daye | WINNER
Wet — Marsha Ambrosius
Can I Have This Groove — Kenyon Dixon
No Lie — Lalah Hathaway Featuring Michael McDonald
Make Me Forget — Muni Long
Best R&B Performance
Made For Me (Live on BET) — Muni Long | WINNER
Guidance — Jhené Aiko
Residuals — Chris Brown
Here We Go (Uh Oh) — Coco Jones
Saturn — SZA
Songwriter of the Year, Nonclassical
Amy Allen | WINNER
Jessi Alexander
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
RAYE
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
¿Quién trae las cornetas? — Rawayana | WINNER
Compita del Destino — El David Aguilar
“Pa’ Tu Cuerpa” — Cimafunk
Autopoiética — Mon Laferte
Grasa — Nathy Peluso
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Mileage — Ruthie Foster | WINNER
Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 — Joe Bonamassa
Blame It on Eve — Shemekia Copeland
Friendlytown — Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour
The Fury — Antonio Vergara
Best Traditional Blues Album
Swingin’ Live at the Church in Tulsa — The Taj Mahal Sextet | WINNER
Hill Country Love — Cedric Burnside
Struck Down — The Fabulous Thunderbirds
One Guitar Woman — Sue Foley
Sam’s Place — Little Feat
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
That’s My King — CeCe Winans; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Lloyd Nicks and Jess Russ, songwriters | WINNER
Holy Forever (Live) — Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson featuring CeCe Winans
Praise — Elevation Worship featuring Brandon Lake, Chris Brown and Chandler Moore; Pat Barrett, Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake and Chandler Moore, songwriters
Firm Foundation (He Won’t) — Honor & Glory featuring Disciple
In the Name of Jesus — JWLKRS Worship and Maverick City Music featuring Chandler Moore; Austin Armstrong, Ran Jackson, Chandler Moore, Sajan Nauriyal, Ella Schnacky, Noah Schnacky and Ilya Toshinskiy, songwriters
In the Room — Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard; G. Morris Coleman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Naomi Raine, songwriters
Best Gospel Performance/Song
One Hallelujah — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell and Israel Houghton featuring Jonathan McReynolds and Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Naomi Raine, songwriters | WINNER
Church Doors — Yolanda Adams; Donald Lawrence and Sir William James Baptist, songwriters
Yesterday — Melvin Crispell III
Hold On (Live) — Ricky Dillard
Holy Hands — DOE; Jesse Paul Barrera, Jeffrey Castro Bernat, Dominique Jones, Timothy Ferguson, Kelby Shavon Johnson, Jr., Jonathan McReynolds, Rickey Slikk Muzik Offord and Juan Winans, songwriters
Best Tropical Latin Album
Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) — Tony Succar and Mimy Succar | WINNER
MUEVENSE Muevense — Marc Anthony
Bailar — Sheila E.
Radio Güira — Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
Vacilón Santiaguero — Kiki Valera
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 — Carín León | WINNER
Diamantes — Chiquis
ÉXODO — Peso Pluma
De Lejitos — Jessi Uribe
Best Música Urbana Album
LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN Las Letras Ya No Importan — Residente | WINNER
nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana — Bad Bunny
Rayo — J Balvin
FERXXOCALIPSIS Ferxxocalipsis — Feid
att — Young Miko
Best Gospel Album
More Than This — CeCe Winans | WINNER
Covered Vol. 1 — Melvin Crispell III
Choirmaster II (Live) — Ricky Dillard
Father’s Day — Kirk Franklin
Still Karen — Karen Clark Sheard
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Heart of a Human — DOE | WINNER
When Wind Meets Fire — Elevation Worship
Child of God — Forrest Frank
Coat of Many Colors — Brandon Lake
The Maverick Way Complete — Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore
Best Roots Gospel Album
Church — Cory Henry | WINNER
The Gospel Sessions, Vol. 2 — Authentic Unlimited
The Gospel According to Mark — Mark D. Conklin
Rhapsody — The Harlem Gospel Travelers
Loving You — The Nelons
Best Country Song
The Architect — Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves and Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves) | WINNER
A Bar Song (Tipsy) — Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry and Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)
I Am Not Okay — Casey Brown, Jason DeFord, Ashley Gorley and Taylor Phillips, songwriters (Jelly Roll)
I Had Some Help — Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen and Chandler Paul Walters, songwriters (Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen)
Texas Hold ’Em — Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro and Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Best Country Solo Performance
It Takes A Woman — Chris Stapleton | WINNER
16 Carriages — Beyoncé
I Am Not Okay — Jelly Roll
The Architect — Kacey Musgraves
A Bar Song (Tipsy) — Shaboozey
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
II Most Wanted — Beyoncé featuring Miley Cyrus | WINNER
Cowboys Cry Too — Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan
Break Mine — Brothers Osborne
Bigger Houses — Dan + Shay
I Had Some Help — Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
Best Bluegrass Album
Live Vol. 1 — Billy Strings | WINNER
I Built A World — Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
Songs of Love and Life — The Del McCoury Band
No Fear — Sister Sadie
Earl Jam — Tony Trischka
Dan Tyminski: Live From the Ryman — Dan Tyminski
Best Folk Album
Woodland — Gillian Welch and David Rawlings | WINNER
American Patchwork Quartet — American Patchwork Quartet
Weird Faith — Madi Diaz
Bright Future — Adrianne Lenker
All My Friends — Aoife O’Donovan
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Kuini — Kalani Pe’a | WINNER
25 Back to My Roots — Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul
Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival — Big Chief Monk Boudreaux and the Golden Eagles featuring J’Wan Boudreaux
Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival — New Breed Brass Band featuring Trombone Shorty
Stories From the Battlefield — The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
Best American Roots Song
American Dreaming — Sierra Ferrell and Melody Walker, songwriters (Sierra Ferrell) | WINNER
Ahead of the Game — Mark Knopfler, songwriter (Mark Knopfler)
All In Good Time — Sam Beam, songwriter (Iron & Wine featuring Fiona Apple)
All My Friends — Aoife O’Donovan, songwriter (Aoife O’Donovan)
Blame It on Eve — John Hahn and Will Kimbrough, songwriters (Shemekia Copeland)
Best American Roots Performance
Lighthouse — Sierra Ferrell | WINNER
Blame It on Eve — Shemekia Copeland
Nothing In Rambling — The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ “Mo’ Taj Mahal and Mick Fleetwood
The Ballad of Sally Anne — Rhiannon Giddens
Best Americana Album
Trail of Flowers — Sierra Ferrell | WINNER
The Other Side — T Bone Burnett
$10 Cowboy — Carley Crockett
Polaroid Lovers — Sarah Jarosz
No One Gets Out Alive — Maggie Rose
Tigers Blood — Waxahatchee
Best Americana Performance
American Dreaming — Sierra Ferrell | WINNER
Ya Ya — Beyoncé
Subtitles — Madison Cunningham
Don’t Do Me Good — Madi Diaz featuring Kacey Musgraves
Runaway Train — Sarah Jarosz
Empty Trainload of Sky — Gillian Welch and David Rawlings
Best Remixed Recording
Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix) — FNZ &and Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter) | WINNER
Alter Ego (Kaytranada AYTRANADA Remix) — Kaytranada,AYTRANADA remixer (Doechii featuring JT)
A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix] — David Guetta, remixer (Shaboozey & and David Guetta)
Jah Sees Them Amapiano Remix — Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps &and MrMyish, remixers (Julian Marley & Antaeus)
Von Dutch — A.G. Cook, remixer (Charli xcxXCX and & A.G. Cook featuring Addison Rae)
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Neverender — Justice & Tame Impala | WINNER
She’s Gone, Dance On — Disclosure
Loved — Four Tet
leavemealone — Fred Again.. and Baby Keem
Witchy — Kaytranada featuring Childish Gambino
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Brat — Charli XCX | WINNER
Three — Four Tet
Hyperdrama — Justice
Timeless — Kaytranada
Telos — Zed
Best Dance Pop Recording
Von dutch — Charli XCX | WINNER
Make You Mine — Madison Beer
L’Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit] — Billie Eilish
yes, and? — Ariana Grande
Got Me Started — Troye Sivan
Best Pop Solo Performance
Espresso — Sabrina Carpenter | WINNER
Bodyguard — Beyoncé
Apple — Charli XCX
Birds of a Feather — Billie Eilish
Good Luck, Babe! — Chappell Roan