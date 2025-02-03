Trending

Durefishan Saleem unveils 'gorgeous' looks from her brother's Mehndi night

Actress Durefishan Saleem graces her brother's star-studded Mehndi function in style

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 03, 2025
Durefishan Saleem fans are in for a treat!

On Monday, the Khaie actress took to her Instagram to share a glimpse from her brother’s Mehndi night, turning wedding fashion inspiration.

Saleem turned heads in an orange fully embroidered outfit as she posed on her lit terrace. 

For the star-studded night, the superstar went minimal in makeup but tied her short tresses neatly on the side. 

In the accessories department, Saleem paired her outfit with a set of multicolored bangles. 

What made the night even brighter was her million-dollar smile. 

“Bhai Ki Shadi and overdressed sister in her glory!” Saleem captioned her post.


Shortly after the Pardes actor’s wedding fashion dump did rounds, netizens showered love on the diva.

“Gorgeous,” penned one fan.

“Beautiful than all lights,” effused the second.

A third commented, “Topest Queen in the world.” 

For the unversed, Saleem’s post came days after she walked streets and enjoyed gelattos in Italy. 

To note, the superstar is now back to her home town after a long holiday as her brother's wedding festivities kick off in full swing. 

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Durefishan Saleem rose to popularity with her blockbuster drama Ishq Murshid opposite Bilal Abbas Khan. 

