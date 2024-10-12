Royal

King Charles medical team makes big announcement ahead of Australia trip

King Charles III gears to kick off first international tour as monarch with Queen Camilla on October 18, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 12, 2024
King Charles medical team makes big announcement ahead of Australia trip

King Charles medical team has reportedly taken a big decision ahead of his upcoming royal trip amid cancer.

The British monarch, who is all set to kick off his first international trip to Australia and Samoa this month with Queen Camilla, since ascending to the throne in September, 2022, will have two doctors in his royal entourage.

This news was first shared by Time magazine on Saturday, just a few days after there were reports that Charles will “pause” his cancer treatment during his upcoming journey.

The royal tour — which marks the first visit of King Charles’ reign to a Commonwealth realm — will include “a number of concessions to prevent him from being overworked,”

As per the outlet, the monarch “will be monitored closely during the visit,” meanwhile, a Buckingham palace source also confirmed that the decision of pausing Charles’ cancer treatment was also taken on the basis of doctors’ advice.

In addition to this, the royal historian and author Hugo Vickers told the publication, “I’m sure that the medical team has been consulted and will look after the King and make sure that he doesn’t overwork, as we know he has a propensity to do,” adding, “I’m sure he wouldn’t be undertaking the trip unless he was fit enough to do it.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla will officially begin their first trip to Oceania on Friday, October 18, 2024, the royal tour will conclude on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

For those unfamiliar, King Charles III was diagnosed with a type of cancer in February this year.

Royal News

