Kamala Harris set to publicly share medical information to challenge Trump’s transparency

The Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is all set to share her medical information publicly on Saturday, October 12.
The purpose of this is probably to draw attention to the fact that her rival Donald Trump has refused to disclose his medical information.
Trump, 78 is the oldest candidate in the presidential race after Joe Biden 81, who stepped down from the presidential race in July 21 and endorsed Harris.
As per Reuters, the report regarding Harris' medical history and health information states, "She possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief.”
An opinion poll that was released by the Wall Street Journal on Friday, October 11, revealed that Harris has a narrow 2-point lead in Arizona, Georgia and Michigan.
Trump is ahead by 6 points in Nevada and 1 point in Pennsylvania.
Meanwhile, both candidates have equal points in North Carolina and Wisconsin.