World

Kamala Harris set to publicly share medical information to challenge Trump’s transparency

Donald Trump is the oldest candidate in the 2024 presidential race after US President Joe Biden

  • by Web Desk
  • October 12, 2024
Kamala Harris set to publicly share medical information to challenge Trump’s transparency
Kamala Harris set to publicly share medical information to challenge Trump’s transparency

The Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is all set to share her medical information publicly on Saturday, October 12.

The purpose of this is probably to draw attention to the fact that her rival Donald Trump has refused to disclose his medical information.

Trump, 78 is the oldest candidate in the presidential race after Joe Biden 81, who stepped down from the presidential race in July 21 and endorsed Harris.

As per Reuters, the report regarding Harris' medical history and health information states, "She possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief.”

An opinion poll that was released by the Wall Street Journal on Friday, October 11, revealed that Harris has a narrow 2-point lead in Arizona, Georgia and Michigan.

Trump is ahead by 6 points in Nevada and 1 point in Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, both candidates have equal points in North Carolina and Wisconsin.

Kanye West wants to 'sleep' with Bianca Censori's mother

Kanye West wants to 'sleep' with Bianca Censori's mother
Charles Spencer’s rumored girlfriend files lawsuit against his ex-wife

Charles Spencer’s rumored girlfriend files lawsuit against his ex-wife
Ryan Reynolds pens hilarious birthday wish for Hugh Jackman with 'Deadpool 3' joke

Ryan Reynolds pens hilarious birthday wish for Hugh Jackman with 'Deadpool 3' joke
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks

Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks

World News

Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Hot air balloon collides with radio tower during Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddiqui assassinated in Mumbai attack
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
PM Keir Starmer gets emotional about Alex Salmond’s death
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond dies at 69
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Poland temporarily halts right to asylum to tackle illegal migration
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
A-bomb survivors use Nobel Prize to warn of nuclear dangers
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Turkish Foreign Minister to engage with Greece on airspace and maritime disputes
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Evan Gershkovich set to reveal his untold story of resilience in upcoming memoir
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
China announces debt increase to improve economic growth
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Massive fire destroys historic church in coastal Chile
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Donald Trump gives death penalty threat to immigrants in new speech
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting