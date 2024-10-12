Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 82nd birthday amidst intense fan fervour

Amitabh Bachchan stepped out to meet several fans waiting to see him outside Jalsa in Mumbai.
On Friday, tons of fans gathered outside Bachchan’s home to greet him on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.
Several videos of the heartwarming moment emerged on social media which saw the Kaun Banega Crorepati star coming out of his home, waving and greeting fans with folded hands.
His ardent fans also brought flowers as a heartfelt gesture, cheering for him amidst the crowds.
He was seen flaunting his ageless charm in a white kurta pyjama set along with a shawl flaunting his million-dollar smile.
Earlier in the day, Big B took to his Instagram handle to share the most special birthday gift from Poland, which happened to be a video of the musical tribute in which youngf girls played the tunes of his aftgher Madhushala on violin.
“The day of birth .. and another day in its knowing that the celebration at that time was different to the time now .. and the most revered gift that comes to me is from the City of Wroclaw, Poland,” wrote Big B.
On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was most recently seen in Vettaiyan, alongside Rajinikanth.