Eminem’s daughter Hailie shares exciting future plans at gender reveal

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade is revealing gender of her soon-to-be-born baby with husband Evan McClintock!
During the Friday, October 11, episode of her Just A Little Shady podcast, the 28-year-old daughter of the legendary rapper announced the gender of her baby and also shared her husband Evan’s exciting future plans about their child.
Sitting on their comfy couches, Evan held a golden balloon in his hand as Hailie began to say, “So basically we’re going to pop the balloon and inside, if it’s pink or blue, we’ll tell with the baby.”
The musical artist then popped the balloon with a pin that burst with sprinkling blue shimmery material
“It was blue. It’s a boy,” she exclaimed with joy.
Hailie then excitedly talked about her husband’s plans about what he looks forward to after having a “little buddy.”
“When he found out, Evan was like, ‘They’re gonna hunt with me. They’re gonna go golfing with me. I’ve got a little buddy,’” shared Hailie, adding, “I was like, 'OK, well, they're still going to Target with me.’”
This podcast comes a day after Eminem broke the news of becoming grandfather via his latest single track Temporary, that featured his daughter gifting him a blue jersey that read, “Grandfather,” and had number “01” mentioned.
Hailie Jade married Evan McClintock on May 20, 2024, after dating him for 8 years. The couple will soon welcome their first child, a boy.