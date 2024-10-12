Royal

Meghan Markle tells teenagers she’s ‘most bullied person in the world’

  • October 12, 2024
Meghan Markle allegedly claimed of being “one of the most bullied people in the world” at a new public event, and now this is making even the most seasoned drama queens raise eyebrows!

The Duchess of Sussex recently dropped by Girls Inc. in Greater Santa Barbara for supporting its freshly launched digital wellness program.

Also present there was founder of HalfTheStory, Larissa May, who later gave an interview to Vanity Fair that was published on Friday, October 11.

She insisted, “We did an activity where we talked through a bunch of scenarios, and Meghan Markle talked about being one of the most bullied people in the world.”

Per her statement, the Duchess of Sussex told this to a group of teenage girls she was addressing during that exercise.

Other people who were present at the event however informed The Post that Meghan Markle only has been misquoted by Larissa May.

A source said, “The Duchess of Sussex talked about her experience with online bullying but never claimed she was the most bullied person in the world.”

While Meghan Markle herself hasn’t clarified what she really said, some people don’t mind if these exact words actually came out of her mouth.

Prince Harry’s wife has been consistently targeted with vivid accusations and “fake online bullying reports” ever since they tied the knot.

There are anyhow a chunk of other folks who say that the Duchess of Sussex labeling herself as the “most bullied person in the world” might be a bit exaggerating. 

