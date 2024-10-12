Sports

MS Dhoni sets social media abuzz with stylish side-fade look

Dhonni stepped down as the captain in 2024 and handed over the role to Ruturaj Gaikwad

  • by Web Desk
  • October 12, 2024
MS Dhoni sets social media abuzz with stylish side-fade look
MS Dhoni sets social media abuzz with stylish side-fade look

Indian cricket star MS Dhoni recently surprised his fans with his latest transition of long hair to the stylish side-fade hairstyle.

His new look was unveiled by well known hairstylist Aalim Hakim on his Instagram account.

He captioned the pictures, “Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The one and only our Thala.”


Shortly after posting his new iconic look, the pictures have gone viral on social media.

The post received over 150,000 likes in just three hours of being posted.

Since retiring from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni has only been seen in the IPL.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star was expected to retire from the IPL by the end of the 2024 season.

Dhonni stepped down as the captain in 2024 and handed over the role to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

He was the captain of the side in limited overs formats from 2007 to 2017 and in test cricket from 2008 to 2014. 

Kanye West wants to 'sleep' with Bianca Censori's mother

Kanye West wants to 'sleep' with Bianca Censori's mother
Charles Spencer’s rumored girlfriend files lawsuit against his ex-wife

Charles Spencer’s rumored girlfriend files lawsuit against his ex-wife
Ryan Reynolds pens hilarious birthday wish for Hugh Jackman with 'Deadpool 3' joke

Ryan Reynolds pens hilarious birthday wish for Hugh Jackman with 'Deadpool 3' joke
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks

Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks

Sports News

Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Martin Brundle raises concerns after Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes felt ‘trapped’
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
David Beckham hails ‘incredible daughter’ Harper on Day of Girls
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Novak Djokovic secures spot in Shanghai semi-finals with win over Jakub Mensik
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
PCB reveals new selection committee with key appointments
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Cristiano Ronaldo gears up for UEFA Nations League clash with Poland
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Toyota's triumphant return to F1: becomes 'technical partner' of Haas
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Pakistan captain Fatima Sana to miss crucial match against Australia in the T20 World Cup
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo pen heartfelt tributes to Rafael Nadal after retirement
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Rafael Nadal announces retirement after two ‘difficulty years’
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Lewis Hamilton expresses gratitude to co-chair 2025 Met Gala
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Former Sheffield United star George Baldock passes away at 31
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Joe Root achieves new career milestone in test against Pakistan