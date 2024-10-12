MS Dhoni sets social media abuzz with stylish side-fade look

Indian cricket star MS Dhoni recently surprised his fans with his latest transition of long hair to the stylish side-fade hairstyle.
His new look was unveiled by well known hairstylist Aalim Hakim on his Instagram account.
He captioned the pictures, “Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The one and only our Thala.”
Shortly after posting his new iconic look, the pictures have gone viral on social media.
The post received over 150,000 likes in just three hours of being posted.
Since retiring from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni has only been seen in the IPL.
The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star was expected to retire from the IPL by the end of the 2024 season.
Dhonni stepped down as the captain in 2024 and handed over the role to Ruturaj Gaikwad.
He was the captain of the side in limited overs formats from 2007 to 2017 and in test cricket from 2008 to 2014.